Amenities
1111 Mount Lowe Drive Available 07/01/20 Gorgeous Spanish 3 Beds and 2 Bath House with pool in Altadena - For Appointment please Call 805-953-7343 or email stephan@lapmg.com
Beautiful charming spanish house 3 bedrooms - 2 baths with pool located on a serene Altadena street offering gorgeous views, a huge peaceful and quiet back yard with pool.
A seamless indoor/outdoor living space, encompassed by incredible views, set the stage for this ultimate entertainer's paradise. With mountain views from the front yard, this quiet street leads to a beautiful trail. Close to Rose Bowl, but away from the hustle and bustle of the city life.
Features include :
-3 generous bedrooms and 2 baths
-One extra room can be used as office, den, or playroom
-Beautiful hardwood floors throughout
-Solar panels and an air purifier built in system for the entire home
-Spacious living room full of light features a fireplace, & connects to the balcony through the french doors.
-GreatView Of The Foothills And City Lights
-Formal Dining Room is well lit with large window
-Upgraded kitchen with marble countertops, stainless steel appliances and eat-in area
-Large Pool area is very private and large, perfect for entertaining your guests
-Garage leads to workshop like area or is perfect for extra storage
-Super close to the best private schools in LA county
-Pool services and gardener are paid by the Landlord
-Tenant pays for all utilities
Lots of natural Sunlight !
Great location!
Rent: $ 4,950 / month
Security Deposit: $ 4,950
Application Fee is $35.
Anyone over the age of 18 must apply separately.
Pet Rent : $ 25 per month per pet
Pet Deposit : $ 250 per pet
(RLNE5817979)