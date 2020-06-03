Amenities

1111 Mount Lowe Drive Available 07/01/20 Gorgeous Spanish 3 Beds and 2 Bath House with pool in Altadena - For Appointment please Call 805-953-7343 or email stephan@lapmg.com



Beautiful charming spanish house 3 bedrooms - 2 baths with pool located on a serene Altadena street offering gorgeous views, a huge peaceful and quiet back yard with pool.



A seamless indoor/outdoor living space, encompassed by incredible views, set the stage for this ultimate entertainer's paradise. With mountain views from the front yard, this quiet street leads to a beautiful trail. Close to Rose Bowl, but away from the hustle and bustle of the city life.



Features include :

-3 generous bedrooms and 2 baths

-One extra room can be used as office, den, or playroom

-Beautiful hardwood floors throughout

-Solar panels and an air purifier built in system for the entire home

-Spacious living room full of light features a fireplace, & connects to the balcony through the french doors.

-GreatView Of The Foothills And City Lights

-Formal Dining Room is well lit with large window

-Upgraded kitchen with marble countertops, stainless steel appliances and eat-in area

-Large Pool area is very private and large, perfect for entertaining your guests

-Garage leads to workshop like area or is perfect for extra storage

-Super close to the best private schools in LA county

-Pool services and gardener are paid by the Landlord

-Tenant pays for all utilities



Lots of natural Sunlight !



Great location!



Rent: $ 4,950 / month

Security Deposit: $ 4,950

Application Fee is $35.

Anyone over the age of 18 must apply separately.

Pet Rent : $ 25 per month per pet

Pet Deposit : $ 250 per pet



