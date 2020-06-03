All apartments in Altadena
1111 Mount Lowe Drive

1111 Mount Lowe Drive
Location

1111 Mount Lowe Drive, Altadena, CA 91001
Altadena

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
1111 Mount Lowe Drive Available 07/01/20 Gorgeous Spanish 3 Beds and 2 Bath House with pool in Altadena - For Appointment please Call 805-953-7343 or email stephan@lapmg.com

Beautiful charming spanish house 3 bedrooms - 2 baths with pool located on a serene Altadena street offering gorgeous views, a huge peaceful and quiet back yard with pool.

A seamless indoor/outdoor living space, encompassed by incredible views, set the stage for this ultimate entertainer's paradise. With mountain views from the front yard, this quiet street leads to a beautiful trail. Close to Rose Bowl, but away from the hustle and bustle of the city life.

Features include :
-3 generous bedrooms and 2 baths
-One extra room can be used as office, den, or playroom
-Beautiful hardwood floors throughout
-Solar panels and an air purifier built in system for the entire home
-Spacious living room full of light features a fireplace, & connects to the balcony through the french doors.
-GreatView Of The Foothills And City Lights
-Formal Dining Room is well lit with large window
-Upgraded kitchen with marble countertops, stainless steel appliances and eat-in area
-Large Pool area is very private and large, perfect for entertaining your guests
-Garage leads to workshop like area or is perfect for extra storage
-Super close to the best private schools in LA county
-Pool services and gardener are paid by the Landlord
-Tenant pays for all utilities

Lots of natural Sunlight !

Great location!

Rent: $ 4,950 / month
Security Deposit: $ 4,950
Application Fee is $35.
Anyone over the age of 18 must apply separately.
Pet Rent : $ 25 per month per pet
Pet Deposit : $ 250 per pet

(RLNE5817979)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1111 Mount Lowe Drive have any available units?
1111 Mount Lowe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altadena, CA.
What amenities does 1111 Mount Lowe Drive have?
Some of 1111 Mount Lowe Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1111 Mount Lowe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1111 Mount Lowe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 Mount Lowe Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1111 Mount Lowe Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1111 Mount Lowe Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1111 Mount Lowe Drive offers parking.
Does 1111 Mount Lowe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1111 Mount Lowe Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 Mount Lowe Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1111 Mount Lowe Drive has a pool.
Does 1111 Mount Lowe Drive have accessible units?
No, 1111 Mount Lowe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 Mount Lowe Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1111 Mount Lowe Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1111 Mount Lowe Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1111 Mount Lowe Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

