2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:32 PM
10 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Alpine, CA
1 Unit Available
Elán Meadowwoods Apartment Homes
1539 Tavern Rd, Alpine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
892 sqft
This community is just minutes from the Pacific Ocean and near state parks. On-site amenities include a basketball and volleyball court, pool, and recreational areas. Pet-friendly. Homes feature updated kitchens and large closets.
3 Units Available
Elán Summit Apartment Homes
2660 Alpine Blvd, Alpine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
850 sqft
Located just 20 minutes off Cuyamaca State Park. This newly remodeled community features updated appliances, private patios and private yards in some suites. On-site fitness center, pool and spa, and playground.
1 Unit Available
El Cajon
The Woods Apartments
480 Jamacha Road, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
913 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort that makes our residents happy to call us home.
27 Units Available
Rancho San Diego
Park Pointe Rancho San Diego
2450 Hilton Head Pl, Rancho San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
924 sqft
Furnished apartments with stainless steel name-brand appliances in a complex offering a pool, hot tub and gym equipped with both resistance and cardio equipment. Just off Route 54.
1 Unit Available
El Cajon
Talavera Apartments
575 Graves Ave, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
820 sqft
Featuring one-level apartment homes and split-level townhomes, these apartments include walk-in closets, washers and dryers, and plenty of storage space. Just blocks from downtown El Cajon and close to freeways and shopping.
10 Units Available
Bostonia
Parkway Club Apartments
1237 Graves Ave, Bostonia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
935 sqft
Situated in a quiet residential area with access to shopping malls, schools and grocery stores. All-electric kitchens for easy entertaining. On-site laundry, BBQ/grill area and swimming pool and hot tub.
1 Unit Available
Lakeside
9500 Harritt Rd Spc 46
9500 Harritt Rd, Lakeside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1440 sqft
YOU WILL FALL IN LOVE THIS EXCLUSIVE 55+ GATED COMMUNITY! LAKE JENNINGS ESTATES. -Spacious 2BR/2BA manufactured home with 1440 sq ft of living space. -Wood flooring in bedrooms, dining room, kitchen and bathrooms -Central A/C -Central heating.
1 Unit Available
Rancho San Diego
12058 Calle De Montana # 265
12058 Calle De Montana, Rancho San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1161 sqft
12058 Calle De Montana # 265 Available 07/22/20 Rancho San Diego - Corner Location - Upstairs Master Suite - AC - Private Patio - Garage - - Rancho San Diego - Rancho Villas HOA - Community Pool, Spa, Tennis, Fitness Center & Clubhouse - 2 Story
1 Unit Available
El Cajon
550 Graves
550 Graves Avenue, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
874 sqft
Gorgeous unit in gated community close to shopping and freeways available NOW! Beat the heat in this upgraded unit featuring air conditioning, GRANITE countertops, kitchen bar, stainless steel appliances, TWO Full bathrooms, balcony, top floor, walk
1 Unit Available
Sky Ranch
1903 Montilla St
1903 Montilla Street, Santee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1085 sqft
Gorgeous 2B/2.5BA Upgraded Condo w/ A/C, Garage & Swimming Pool! - AVAILABLE NOW! Gorgeous 2B/2.5BA condo available for lease in Santee featuring 1085 SF of living space over three levels.
