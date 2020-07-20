All apartments in Alpine
Last updated June 14 2019

522 Anderson Rd

522 Anderson Road · No Longer Available
Location

522 Anderson Road, Alpine, CA 91901
Victoria

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Custom 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home With Breathtaking Views - Tenant Planet proudly presents this large, 2600 square foot, 4 bedroom, 3 bath home for rent. The home also features an additional bonus room, which could be used as an office or another bedroom.

Sitting on just over an acre, the home features an electronic gate and fully fenced yard. As you enter through the gate, you follow the driveway around, with a covered area to load and unload at the front door. Continuing around the driveway takes you to the attached 2 car garage.

The garage also boasts plenty of storage, and can double as the workshop you've always dreamed of. Moving into the house from the garage brings you into a media room, complete with a sink and mini fridge. Perfect for entertaining friends and movie nights.

To the right of this room are washer and dryer hookups for your laundry. As you continue through the downstairs portion of the house, you will find one of the homes 3 bathrooms along with 2 of the spacious bedrooms and the bonus room.

Going upstairs, you pass the front door and head up to the spacious living room, complete with a fireplace and patio doors to step out on the balcony.

To the left is the kitchen. This kitchen is the ultimate chef's dream. Boasting an open floor plan with beautiful stainless steel appliances, a pantry, and an island, it really is a great place to gather and cook delicious meals.

Stepping out onto the balcony leads you to breathtaking mountain views in every direction as well as overlooking the yard, perfect for relaxing evenings watching the sunset.

On the ground level, you have another patio, complete with patio furniture and a gas grill, surrounded by beautiful columns and of course, breathtaking mountain views.

Located in rural Alpine, with that one-of-a-kind Southern California weather, and only 40 minutes from downtown San Diego, this truly is the perfect location. Applications are free, but this property won't last long!

Call 760-705-6011 with any questions. Tenants to pay all utilities, and pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

(RLNE3911328)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

How much should you be paying for rent?

