Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:25 AM

3072 N Victoria Dr.

3072 North Victoria Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3072 North Victoria Drive, Alpine, CA 91901
Victoria

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3072 N Victoria Dr. Available 10/26/19 Beautiful Just Remodeled home in Alpine 3BR/2BA 1,464SF - Immaculate 3BR/2BA home on more than 1 completely fenced ACRE! Recent remodel features completely open floor plan. The kitchen and bathrooms have been completely updated, all new flooring, along with new windows and HVAC system. The Property features a variety of trees, large boulders and a gorgeous view to the northwest. Vinyl gate with automatic opener, roundabout driveway and large dog kennel are all brand new. Over $20K in recent improvements. Also features a separate workshop. Come see this modern home with room to roam.

Give us a call at (619) 562-6660 for an appointment to view the inside of the property. Please do not disturb the current occupant(s).

Rental Requirements:
-Credit: FICO scores 600+ (otherwise co-signer necessary)
-NO legal evictions (no exceptions)
-Income: You must provide proof of income at least 2.5 times the current rent (must provide at least 4 current pay stubs)
-Insurance: You will be required to carry a current renters insurance policy
-There is NO smoking permitted at the home
-Please ask about our pet policy
-Lease Term: 1 Year

You are not required to apply before viewing the home but if you would like to get a head start on the process you can find our applications at: http://www.parkerproperties.net/rental-application.asp

Application fees can be paid online when you complete your application ($30 per application). Please Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult - age 18 or older.

(RLNE5171737)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3072 N Victoria Dr. have any available units?
3072 N Victoria Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpine, CA.
Is 3072 N Victoria Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3072 N Victoria Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3072 N Victoria Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3072 N Victoria Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 3072 N Victoria Dr. offer parking?
No, 3072 N Victoria Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 3072 N Victoria Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3072 N Victoria Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3072 N Victoria Dr. have a pool?
No, 3072 N Victoria Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3072 N Victoria Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3072 N Victoria Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3072 N Victoria Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3072 N Victoria Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3072 N Victoria Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3072 N Victoria Dr. has units with air conditioning.

