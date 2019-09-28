Amenities

3072 N Victoria Dr. Available 10/26/19 Beautiful Just Remodeled home in Alpine 3BR/2BA 1,464SF - Immaculate 3BR/2BA home on more than 1 completely fenced ACRE! Recent remodel features completely open floor plan. The kitchen and bathrooms have been completely updated, all new flooring, along with new windows and HVAC system. The Property features a variety of trees, large boulders and a gorgeous view to the northwest. Vinyl gate with automatic opener, roundabout driveway and large dog kennel are all brand new. Over $20K in recent improvements. Also features a separate workshop. Come see this modern home with room to roam.



Give us a call at (619) 562-6660 for an appointment to view the inside of the property. Please do not disturb the current occupant(s).



Rental Requirements:

-Credit: FICO scores 600+ (otherwise co-signer necessary)

-NO legal evictions (no exceptions)

-Income: You must provide proof of income at least 2.5 times the current rent (must provide at least 4 current pay stubs)

-Insurance: You will be required to carry a current renters insurance policy

-There is NO smoking permitted at the home

-Please ask about our pet policy

-Lease Term: 1 Year



You are not required to apply before viewing the home but if you would like to get a head start on the process you can find our applications at: http://www.parkerproperties.net/rental-application.asp



Application fees can be paid online when you complete your application ($30 per application). Please Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult - age 18 or older.



(RLNE5171737)