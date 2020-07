Amenities

$2695.00 RENT, HOUSE IN ALPINE WITH DBL GARAGE - $2695.00 RENT / $2695.00 DEPOSIT 2454 HIALEAH LANE, ALPINE 91901



A MUST SEE QUALITY FAMILY HOME TO APPRECIATE



EXCEPTIONAL PRIVATE ESTATE COMPLEX IN BEAUTIFUL ALPINE. CA.

THIS COMPLEX HAS A PRIVATE PLAYGROUND WITH LOTS OF EQUIPMENT AND PICNIC TABLES FOR SPRING & SUMMER DAYS OUTDOORS..GREAT FOR CHILDREN..

THIS 3 BEDROOM / 2.5 BATH IS A MUST SEE HOME WITH LOTS OF AMENITIES..SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM WITH WORKING FIREPLACE, VAULTED CEILINGS, LAMINATE WOOD FLOORING THAT FLOWS INTO THE DINNING AREA. CUSTOM WINDOWS LET LOTS OF SUNLIGHT INTO THE COMFORTABLE LIVING AREA. THE SLIDER DOORS EXIT UNTO PATIO WITH BEAUTIFUL LANDSCAPING PLUS A JACUZZI WITH A NIGHTLY VIEW OF ALPINE BELOW..

THIS HOME HAS A UNIQUE KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, CUSTOM DEEP SINKS, CUSTOM CABINETS, LOTS OF MORNING SUNLIGHT, BLACK APPLIANCES,,,STOVE/OVEN, DISHWASHER, REFRIGERATOR, MICROWAVE. CUSTOM CERAMIC TILE FLOORING.

THE GRAND STAIRCASE LEADS TO THE 3 BEDROOMS. ONE MASTER BEDROOM WITH THREE MIRRORED CLOSET DOORS AND SLIDER DOOR UNTO THE LARGE DECK. TWO FULL SIZE BEDROOMS WITH LARGE CLOSETS. A FULL SIZE BATH SETS OFF THIS UPPER FLOOR.. ALL BEDROOMS HAVE CARPET FLOORS.

THE DBL GARAGE HAS LOTS OF STORAGE SPACE AND HOLDS THE WASHER AND DRYER..

THERE ARE UNIQUE OPPORTUNITIES FOR GREAT RESTAURANTS,

SHOPPING, ANTIQUE SEARCHING, CUSTOM CRAFT STORES AND EASY ACCESS TO FREEEWAY I-8. AND A SHORT COMMUTE TO SAN DIEGO AND STILL ENJOY COUNTRY LIVING..



625 Fico (Credit Score) or Above Needed to Apply

Tenant Pays All Utilities (Gas, Elec, Water, Sewer,

$100,000 Renter's Insurance Policy Required

Pet Deposit $350/ dogs

Cat Deposit $300/ea

Breed Restrictions Apply



Square footage is an approximate amount and the space should be verified by the renter. Holding Deposit required within 24 hours after acceptance. Owner requires renters insurance.

