2320 Tavern Rd

Amenities
Apartment Description
Bright, Sunny 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom
Fully Furnished (as shown in photos)
Quiet, Top Floor Unit
Hardwood Floors
Updated Kitchen with Dishwasher & Gas Stove
No Smoking
No Pets
Building Description
Laundry in Building
Shared Roof Deck with Grill
Elevator
Available: Mid May through August
Neighborhood
Marina / Cow Hollow
Blocks from Union Street, Polk Street and Chestnut Street Shopping, Bars and Restaurants
Walking Distance to Equinox, Crunch, Safeway, Fort Mason, Marina Green
Close to Google, Facebook and Apple bus lines
Easy Commute to Financial District via Public Transit (30, 30X, 45)