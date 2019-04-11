2320 Tavern Rd

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry bbq/grill

Apartment Description

Bright, Sunny 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom

Fully Furnished (as shown in photos)

Quiet, Top Floor Unit

Hardwood Floors

Updated Kitchen with Dishwasher & Gas Stove

No Smoking

No Pets



Building Description

Laundry in Building

Shared Roof Deck with Grill

Elevator



Available: Mid May through August



Neighborhood

Marina / Cow Hollow

Blocks from Union Street, Polk Street and Chestnut Street Shopping, Bars and Restaurants

Walking Distance to Equinox, Crunch, Safeway, Fort Mason, Marina Green

Close to Google, Facebook and Apple bus lines

Easy Commute to Financial District via Public Transit (30, 30X, 45) Close to Google, Facebook and Apple bus lines

Easy Commute to Financial District via Public Transit (30, 30X, 45)