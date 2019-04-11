All apartments in Alpine
Last updated April 11 2019 at 8:43 AM

2320 Tavern Rd

2320 Tavern Rd · No Longer Available
Location

2320 Tavern Rd, Alpine, CA 91901
Alpine Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Apartment Description
Bright, Sunny 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom
Fully Furnished (as shown in photos)
Quiet, Top Floor Unit
Hardwood Floors
Updated Kitchen with Dishwasher & Gas Stove
No Smoking
No Pets

Building Description
Laundry in Building
Shared Roof Deck with Grill
Elevator

Available: Mid May through August

Neighborhood
Marina / Cow Hollow
Blocks from Union Street, Polk Street and Chestnut Street Shopping, Bars and Restaurants
Walking Distance to Equinox, Crunch, Safeway, Fort Mason, Marina Green
Close to Google, Facebook and Apple bus lines
Easy Commute to Financial District via Public Transit (30, 30X, 45) Close to Google, Facebook and Apple bus lines
Easy Commute to Financial District via Public Transit (30, 30X, 45)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2320 Tavern Rd have any available units?
2320 Tavern Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpine, CA.
What amenities does 2320 Tavern Rd have?
Some of 2320 Tavern Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2320 Tavern Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2320 Tavern Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2320 Tavern Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2320 Tavern Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpine.
Does 2320 Tavern Rd offer parking?
No, 2320 Tavern Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2320 Tavern Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2320 Tavern Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2320 Tavern Rd have a pool?
No, 2320 Tavern Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2320 Tavern Rd have accessible units?
No, 2320 Tavern Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2320 Tavern Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2320 Tavern Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 2320 Tavern Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2320 Tavern Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
