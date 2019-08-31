Amenities

Gorgeous Custom Built 3 Bedroom House in the Cuyamaca Mountains in Alpine! - This beautiful French Farmhouse is located in the Cuyamaca Mountains in Alpine! 3 bedroom 2 bathroom, 2 story house with enclosed yard offers a large space for entertaining. Home comes with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, electric fireplace, central HVAC, washer/dyer in a separate laundry room. Large driveway that has a double entry/exit area for easy access. Downstairs has a full bedroom and bathroom, upstairs has two bedrooms, bathroom and large walk-in closets, wood floors, tank-less water heater, solar panels, pristine condition of the home. Well on property and septic tank. Great location, couple of miles from Alpine, Viejas and Sycuan Casino. Near schools: Shadow Hill & Boulder Oaks elementary, Joan MacQueen Middle School, Steel Canyon or Granite Hills High School. Cozy home to enjoy the surrounding views! Don't let this gorgeous home pass you by.



1143 Peutz Valley Rd



To view or further questions, please contact: AVAILABLE NOW!



WeLease (619) 866-3400

www.weleaseusa.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5070105)