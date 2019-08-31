All apartments in Alpine
Last updated August 31 2019 at 10:54 AM

1143 Peutz Valley Rd.

1143 Peutz Valley Road · No Longer Available
Location

1143 Peutz Valley Road, Alpine, CA 91901
Victoria

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Gorgeous Custom Built 3 Bedroom House in the Cuyamaca Mountains in Alpine! - This beautiful French Farmhouse is located in the Cuyamaca Mountains in Alpine! 3 bedroom 2 bathroom, 2 story house with enclosed yard offers a large space for entertaining. Home comes with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, electric fireplace, central HVAC, washer/dyer in a separate laundry room. Large driveway that has a double entry/exit area for easy access. Downstairs has a full bedroom and bathroom, upstairs has two bedrooms, bathroom and large walk-in closets, wood floors, tank-less water heater, solar panels, pristine condition of the home. Well on property and septic tank. Great location, couple of miles from Alpine, Viejas and Sycuan Casino. Near schools: Shadow Hill & Boulder Oaks elementary, Joan MacQueen Middle School, Steel Canyon or Granite Hills High School. Cozy home to enjoy the surrounding views! Don't let this gorgeous home pass you by.

1143 Peutz Valley Rd

To view or further questions, please contact: AVAILABLE NOW!

WeLease (619) 866-3400
www.weleaseusa.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5070105)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1143 Peutz Valley Rd. have any available units?
1143 Peutz Valley Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpine, CA.
What amenities does 1143 Peutz Valley Rd. have?
Some of 1143 Peutz Valley Rd.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1143 Peutz Valley Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
1143 Peutz Valley Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1143 Peutz Valley Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 1143 Peutz Valley Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpine.
Does 1143 Peutz Valley Rd. offer parking?
No, 1143 Peutz Valley Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 1143 Peutz Valley Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1143 Peutz Valley Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1143 Peutz Valley Rd. have a pool?
No, 1143 Peutz Valley Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 1143 Peutz Valley Rd. have accessible units?
No, 1143 Peutz Valley Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 1143 Peutz Valley Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1143 Peutz Valley Rd. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1143 Peutz Valley Rd. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1143 Peutz Valley Rd. has units with air conditioning.
