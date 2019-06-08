778 N.glen Oaks Dr

Amenities

this 4br 2ba home will be available in mid to late April. The home features a large driveway and a 2 car garage providing plenty of parking. Upon entering the home you will be greeted with a large living room equipped with a fireplace to beat the cold during the winter. Just off the dining room is the covered patio and fenced yard which is backed up against a hill for private outdoor space. The master bedroom, located downstairs, comes with a very large walk in closet and master bathroom. The 3 remaining bedrooms are located upstairs. With central AC & heat, youll be comfortable year round. With this wonderful, private location, this home wont stay vacant long call us TODAY!