Alpine, CA
778 N.glen Oaks Dr
778 N.glen Oaks Dr

778 North Glen Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

778 North Glen Oaks Drive, Alpine, CA 91901
Alpine Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
this 4br 2ba home will be available in mid to late April. The home features a large driveway and a 2 car garage providing plenty of parking. Upon entering the home you will be greeted with a large living room equipped with a fireplace to beat the cold during the winter. Just off the dining room is the covered patio and fenced yard which is backed up against a hill for private outdoor space. The master bedroom, located downstairs, comes with a very large walk in closet and master bathroom. The 3 remaining bedrooms are located upstairs. With central AC & heat, youll be comfortable year round. With this wonderful, private location, this home wont stay vacant long call us TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 778 N.glen Oaks Dr have any available units?
778 N.glen Oaks Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpine, CA.
What amenities does 778 N.glen Oaks Dr have?
Some of 778 N.glen Oaks Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 778 N.glen Oaks Dr currently offering any rent specials?
778 N.glen Oaks Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 778 N.glen Oaks Dr pet-friendly?
No, 778 N.glen Oaks Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpine.
Does 778 N.glen Oaks Dr offer parking?
Yes, 778 N.glen Oaks Dr offers parking.
Does 778 N.glen Oaks Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 778 N.glen Oaks Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 778 N.glen Oaks Dr have a pool?
No, 778 N.glen Oaks Dr does not have a pool.
Does 778 N.glen Oaks Dr have accessible units?
No, 778 N.glen Oaks Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 778 N.glen Oaks Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 778 N.glen Oaks Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 778 N.glen Oaks Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 778 N.glen Oaks Dr has units with air conditioning.
