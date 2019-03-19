Amenities

- Located at 15328 Gerkin Avenue, Lawndale, CA 90260

- Rent: $1,950/mo

- Deposit: $2,200 (On Approved Credit)

- Approx: 700 sqft



Features and Amenities:

- Back House

- 2 Bedrooms

- 1 Bathroom

- New Flooring

- New Paint

- New Cabinets

- New Counter-tops

- New Gas Range & Range Hood

- New Central AC System

- New Heater

- Washer and Dryer Hook-Ups in Unit (Stackable Only)

- Open Private Use Patio Area

- One Car Parking Space

- Locked Entry to Property

- Rent Includes Utility Credit for Water, Sewage, Trash & Gas

-Tenant pays Electric ONLY



*** No pets allowed at this time ***

*** This property is not accepting Section 8 or any 3rd party housing programs at that time.***



Requirements when applying:

- A $36.00 Credit Check/Background Check Fee for every person 18 years and over that will be residing on the property

- Credit Score 600 or better

- 3 months proof of income (in order to qualify you must make double the rental amount per month)

- Identification Card/Driver's License and Social Security Card

- Completed Rental Application

- Please note: Bankruptcies will be under review



