All apartments in Alondra Park
Find more places like 15328 Gerkin Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alondra Park, CA
/
15328 Gerkin Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15328 Gerkin Avenue

15328 Gerkin Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

15328 Gerkin Ave, Alondra Park, CA 90260
Alondra Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***
*** Visit our website at www.pinnaclepmc.com for more information ***

- Located at 15328 Gerkin Avenue, Lawndale, CA 90260
*** Showings by appointment only ***

- Rent: $1,950/mo
- Deposit: $2,200 (On Approved Credit)
- Approx: 700 sqft

Features and Amenities:
- Back House
- 2 Bedrooms
- 1 Bathroom
- New Flooring
- New Paint
- New Cabinets
- New Counter-tops
- New Gas Range & Range Hood
- New Central AC System
- New Heater
- Washer and Dryer Hook-Ups in Unit (Stackable Only)
- Open Private Use Patio Area
- One Car Parking Space
- Locked Entry to Property
- Rent Includes Utility Credit for Water, Sewage, Trash & Gas
-Tenant pays Electric ONLY

*** No pets allowed at this time ***
*** This property is not accepting Section 8 or any 3rd party housing programs at that time.***

Visit this link to apply: www.ppmapplications.com

Visit this link to see our rental criteria: http://www.pinnaclepmc.com/rental-criteria

Requirements when applying:
- A $36.00 Credit Check/Background Check Fee for every person 18 years and over that will be residing on the property
- Credit Score 600 or better
- 3 months proof of income (in order to qualify you must make double the rental amount per month)
- Identification Card/Driver's License and Social Security Card
- Completed Rental Application
- Please note: Bankruptcies will be under review

Thank you for your interest!

Pinnacle Property Management
424-203-7689
www.pinnaclepmc.com

Please visit our website for other great listings in your area!

Pricing is current as of 2/19/2019. Rental rates, availability, lease terms, deposits, apartment features, amenities, and specials are subject to change without notice. Deposits may fluctuate based on credit, rental history, income, and/or other qualifying standards. Floor plans and square footages displayed are approximations, may be based on stud-to-stud measurements, and may vary between individual units. Quoted prices are for base rent only and do not include other fees such as utilities, associated pet fees, if applicable, and minimum lease terms and occupancy guidelines may apply unless otherwise specified. Subject to credit approval, a satisfactory rental application and execution of a lease agreement. Pricing valid for new residents only. Please see the leasing office for details.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15328 Gerkin Avenue have any available units?
15328 Gerkin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alondra Park, CA.
What amenities does 15328 Gerkin Avenue have?
Some of 15328 Gerkin Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15328 Gerkin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15328 Gerkin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15328 Gerkin Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 15328 Gerkin Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 15328 Gerkin Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 15328 Gerkin Avenue offers parking.
Does 15328 Gerkin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15328 Gerkin Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15328 Gerkin Avenue have a pool?
No, 15328 Gerkin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 15328 Gerkin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15328 Gerkin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15328 Gerkin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 15328 Gerkin Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15328 Gerkin Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15328 Gerkin Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CALawndale, CAHawthorne, CAGardena, CARedondo Beach, CADel Aire, CAInglewood, CA
Westmont, CAEl Segundo, CAManhattan Beach, CACarson, CAWest Carson, CAHermosa Beach, CACompton, CALomita, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CACulver City, CAView Park-Windsor Hills, CAFlorence-Graham, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

El Camino Community College DistrictCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine