Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Beautiful 2 bedroom + 1 bath in Prime Gardena is now move-in ready!!



This unit has been newly remodeled!

*New granite counter tops

*New Paint

*New Stove

*New Plank Flooring



Building Amenities:

Laundry on-site

Gated parking

Secure entry

1 parking space



-NO PETS/ NO EVICTIONS--

Proof of income required

Move in with 2 weeks

No Pets Allowed



