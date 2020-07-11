26 Apartments for rent in Aliso Viejo, CA with move-in specials

"Nothing left but sand /Laguna Beach ran through our hands" -- "Laguna Beach," Legendary Pink Dots

Aliso Viejo is a beautiful city in Orange County, California, just east of Crystal Cove State Park and Laguna Beach! With a population just under 50,000, this is an excellent city to live in. Aliso Beach is one of the main attractions for both locals and tourists in this sunny, Southern California city. Just along the Pacific Ocean, surfing, paddle boarding, swimming, and kite boarding are all extremely popular local sports. However, many prefer to lounge on the sand soaking up the sun, or to walk along the beach, people-watching and enjoying that envious SoCal weather. If the beach begins to bore you (but why would it?) there is also the Laguna Canyon Winery, which offers tours and tastes of its seasonal harvest. United Parcel Service and Pacific Life are two of the largest employers in Aliso Viejo, with Quest Software and QLogic coming in close behind them. The city of Aliso Viejo is an excellent place to settle in and grow with the locals and the environment.