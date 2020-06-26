All apartments in Alhambra
Last updated May 29 2019 at 5:05 AM

701 Novelda Road

701 Novelda Road · No Longer Available
Location

701 Novelda Road, Alhambra, CA 91801
Alhambra

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
For Lease! This wonderful 2 bed 1.75 bath executive style home in North Alhambra is located in the heart of the desirable Bean Tract Neighborhood. A rare lease opportunity in this neighborhood where very few if any are available. Situated on a lovely tree lined street, San Marino adjacent, prospective tenants will love this home. Spacious through out and featuring a newly added bathroom with modern features along with newer copper plumbing, central air unit and central heat unit. A large living room featuring cherry wood floors and recessed lighting opens to an upgraded kitchen with built-ins, black granite counters and stone tile floors. Beautiful wood flooring throughout. A Large Lot size of 9000 sq. ft + and a lovely patio with stone flooring overlooks the rear yard and is ideal for entertaining and summer barbecues. A concrete driveway leads to a detached clean and ample 2 car garage in rear.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 Novelda Road have any available units?
701 Novelda Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
What amenities does 701 Novelda Road have?
Some of 701 Novelda Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 Novelda Road currently offering any rent specials?
701 Novelda Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 Novelda Road pet-friendly?
No, 701 Novelda Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alhambra.
Does 701 Novelda Road offer parking?
Yes, 701 Novelda Road offers parking.
Does 701 Novelda Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 701 Novelda Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 Novelda Road have a pool?
No, 701 Novelda Road does not have a pool.
Does 701 Novelda Road have accessible units?
No, 701 Novelda Road does not have accessible units.
Does 701 Novelda Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 701 Novelda Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 701 Novelda Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 701 Novelda Road has units with air conditioning.

