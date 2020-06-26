701 Novelda Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

For Lease! This wonderful 2 bed 1.75 bath executive style home in North Alhambra is located in the heart of the desirable Bean Tract Neighborhood. A rare lease opportunity in this neighborhood where very few if any are available. Situated on a lovely tree lined street, San Marino adjacent, prospective tenants will love this home. Spacious through out and featuring a newly added bathroom with modern features along with newer copper plumbing, central air unit and central heat unit. A large living room featuring cherry wood floors and recessed lighting opens to an upgraded kitchen with built-ins, black granite counters and stone tile floors. Beautiful wood flooring throughout. A Large Lot size of 9000 sq. ft + and a lovely patio with stone flooring overlooks the rear yard and is ideal for entertaining and summer barbecues. A concrete driveway leads to a detached clean and ample 2 car garage in rear.