325 W Ramona Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

Look no further! This spacious, 2,000 SF space in a Craftsman-style duplex offers a new resident an overwhelming amount of space. This newly renovated downstairs unit includes a master suite with two closets and its own dedicated bathroom, an expansive second bedroom, an updated common bathroom, huge living room, a separate dining room for all your entertaining purposes, a kitchen for the culinary enthusiast, and even a basement to work. In addition, there is a long driveway to accommodate 2 cars and a serene, common side yard to enjoy with your own outdoor seating. This is a must-see for someone looking for a lot of space to utilize.



Additional charge for utilities (electricity, gas, water, trash, and landscaping) and Spectrum internet. 1-2 residents is $60/month each and additional resident is $50/month each.