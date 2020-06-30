All apartments in Alhambra
Location

325 W Ramona Rd, Alhambra, CA 91803
Alhambra

Amenities

recently renovated
internet access
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Look no further! This spacious, 2,000 SF space in a Craftsman-style duplex offers a new resident an overwhelming amount of space. This newly renovated downstairs unit includes a master suite with two closets and its own dedicated bathroom, an expansive second bedroom, an updated common bathroom, huge living room, a separate dining room for all your entertaining purposes, a kitchen for the culinary enthusiast, and even a basement to work. In addition, there is a long driveway to accommodate 2 cars and a serene, common side yard to enjoy with your own outdoor seating. This is a must-see for someone looking for a lot of space to utilize.

Additional charge for utilities (electricity, gas, water, trash, and landscaping) and Spectrum internet. 1-2 residents is $60/month each and additional resident is $50/month each.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 W Ramona Road have any available units?
325 W Ramona Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
What amenities does 325 W Ramona Road have?
Some of 325 W Ramona Road's amenities include recently renovated, internet access, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 W Ramona Road currently offering any rent specials?
325 W Ramona Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 W Ramona Road pet-friendly?
No, 325 W Ramona Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alhambra.
Does 325 W Ramona Road offer parking?
No, 325 W Ramona Road does not offer parking.
Does 325 W Ramona Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 325 W Ramona Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 W Ramona Road have a pool?
No, 325 W Ramona Road does not have a pool.
Does 325 W Ramona Road have accessible units?
No, 325 W Ramona Road does not have accessible units.
Does 325 W Ramona Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 325 W Ramona Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 325 W Ramona Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 325 W Ramona Road does not have units with air conditioning.

