All apartments in Alhambra
Find more places like 28 N Third Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alhambra, CA
/
28 N Third Street
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

28 N Third Street

28 Third Street · (626) 297-9441
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Alhambra
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

28 Third Street, Alhambra, CA 91801
Alhambra

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit B503 · Avail. now

$3,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1557 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Built in 2015 on Main Street corridor in the heart of Downtown Alhambra. One of the most sought after buildings in San Gabriel Valley. 3 bedrooms/2.5 bathrooms with private balcony. Open floor plan with with high ceiling and kitchen island, enhanced with modern European Styled kitchen cabinets, granite counter top, tile floors, and stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher, built-in microwave, washer/dryer and central A/C. Two assigned tandem parking spaces. Walking distance to shops, restaurants, theater, Sprout supermarket; 15 minutes drive to Old Town Pasadena, about 8 miles east of Downtown Los Angeles. A well maintained community to let you enjoy the true urban living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 N Third Street have any available units?
28 N Third Street has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 28 N Third Street have?
Some of 28 N Third Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 N Third Street currently offering any rent specials?
28 N Third Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 N Third Street pet-friendly?
No, 28 N Third Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alhambra.
Does 28 N Third Street offer parking?
Yes, 28 N Third Street offers parking.
Does 28 N Third Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28 N Third Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 N Third Street have a pool?
No, 28 N Third Street does not have a pool.
Does 28 N Third Street have accessible units?
No, 28 N Third Street does not have accessible units.
Does 28 N Third Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28 N Third Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 28 N Third Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 28 N Third Street has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 28 N Third Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Almansor Villa
401 S Almansor St
Alhambra, CA 91801
88 at Alhambra Place
88 S Garfield Ave
Alhambra, CA 91801
South Olive
241 S Olive Ave
Alhambra, CA 91801
Luxe 1801
1801 Garvey Ave.
Alhambra, CA 91803

Similar Pages

Alhambra 1 BedroomsAlhambra 2 Bedrooms
Alhambra Apartments with BalconiesAlhambra Dog Friendly Apartments
Alhambra Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAWest Hollywood, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CABuena Park, CA
Brea, CACulver City, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CANorwalk, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CACarson, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity