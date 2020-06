212 N Electric Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

PRIME LOCATION IN NORTH ALHAMBRA BORDERING SAN MARINO!! FULLY REMODELED TOWNHOME, BUILT IN 1989. THIS ONE HAS IT ALL! NEED SPACE FOR YOUR CARS? 2-CAR GARAGE INCLUDED! NEED PLACE TO WASH YOUR CLOTHES? LAUNDRY ROOM INCLUDED INSIDE THE UNIT! APPLIANCES ALSO INCLUDED! STOVE/OVEN, REFRIGERATOR, MICROWAVE, and DISHWASHER! AMAZING UPGRADED UNIT FEATURES DOUBLE PANE WINDOWS, FIRE SPRINKLERS, BRAND NEW KITCHEN CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, STAINLESS STEEL SINK and FAUCETS. NEW PAINT, TILE FLOOR & CARPET THROUGHOUT! BIG BONUS IS THE BALCONY DECK LOCATED JUST OFF THE DINING AREA FOR RELAXATION AND TO WIND DOWN THE DAY WITH A CUP OF COFFEE OR WINE! TOP RATED ALHAMBRA SCHOOL DISTRICTS! SUPER CONVENIENT LOCATION CLOSE TO SHOPPING CENTERS, COSTCO, TARGET, RESTAURANTS, DOWNTOWN ALHAMBRA AND MUCH MORE!! WON'T LAST!! GOOD LUCK! :)