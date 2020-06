Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors carport air conditioning ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Downstairs Two Bedroom unit in Quiet, eight unit apartment building. New paint, new wood laminate floors and new bathroom vanity. Stove, refrigerator, ceiling fans and window air conditioner included. Single carport space with Storage above. Community laundry room. Close to transportation, shopping, restaurants and all Downtown Alhambra has to offer! No pets, please!