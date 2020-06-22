1407 9th Street

Amenities

A lovingly renovated, furnished 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse-style apartment with private entrance perfectly located in a very walkable neighborhood. 1st floor has a small office space under the stairs with an attractive half bath adjoining it. Newly remodeled kitchen is fully stocked. Living room has cozy Lazy-Boy sofa with an entertainment console. Upstairs is a full bathroom, shower over tub. One large bedroom furnished with a dramatic full size antique bed. Second room has been designed as an entertainment area, but can be easily converted into a bedroom. Beyond this room is a large, attractive, tiled, patio with outdoor furniture and BBQ. All utilities are included (electric up to plus a secure garage space. Other amenities: washer/dryer combo machine in unit, AC, Dish TV, internet, microwave, coffee maker, gated property. it is conveniently situated 1 minute from the neighborhood Starbucks, 2 minutes from the 10 Freeway, 7 miles to Union Station, 10 miles to downtown LA and 19 miles to Old Town Pasadena. Shopping, restaurants and entertainment abound within minutes.