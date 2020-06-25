All apartments in Alhambra
125 N Marengo Avenue

125 S Marengo Ave · No Longer Available
Location

125 S Marengo Ave, Alhambra, CA 91801
Alhambra

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful, tastefully remodeled townhome in Alhambra! Not only will you marvel at the elegant high ceilings, modern floors, and fashionable light fixtures, but you will also love the tremendous amount of space that this house has to offer. This tri-level home consists of 3 bedrooms, including one master suite, and 3 total bathrooms. At the main level, there is an expansive living room and a bright & airy formal dining room with sliding doors to the patio area. The kitchen has been modernized, with gorgeous cabinets, granite counter-tops, and wood-look tile flooring. Appliances include a full-sized refrigerator, dishwasher, gas stove & oven. One 3/4 bathroom is located on the entry floor as well as a den which could be used as a 4th bedroom. The second level is where you will find all 3 bedrooms & remaining 2 bathrooms. The spacious Master suite offers a sizable bathroom and a huge walk-in closet. This unit's laundry area is located indoors for your convenience. Additional features include Central A/C, attached 2-car garage with direct access, and storage area. Enjoy Summer barbecues in the comfortable open community patio balcony. This property is within the Alhambra School District and is conveniently situated in a prime location near Costco, Target, grocery stores, shopping plazas, gyms, a wide selection of restaurants, and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 N Marengo Avenue have any available units?
125 N Marengo Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
What amenities does 125 N Marengo Avenue have?
Some of 125 N Marengo Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 N Marengo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
125 N Marengo Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 N Marengo Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 125 N Marengo Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alhambra.
Does 125 N Marengo Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 125 N Marengo Avenue offers parking.
Does 125 N Marengo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 N Marengo Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 N Marengo Avenue have a pool?
No, 125 N Marengo Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 125 N Marengo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 125 N Marengo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 125 N Marengo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 N Marengo Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 125 N Marengo Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 125 N Marengo Avenue has units with air conditioning.
