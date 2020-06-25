125 N Marengo Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful, tastefully remodeled townhome in Alhambra! Not only will you marvel at the elegant high ceilings, modern floors, and fashionable light fixtures, but you will also love the tremendous amount of space that this house has to offer. This tri-level home consists of 3 bedrooms, including one master suite, and 3 total bathrooms. At the main level, there is an expansive living room and a bright & airy formal dining room with sliding doors to the patio area. The kitchen has been modernized, with gorgeous cabinets, granite counter-tops, and wood-look tile flooring. Appliances include a full-sized refrigerator, dishwasher, gas stove & oven. One 3/4 bathroom is located on the entry floor as well as a den which could be used as a 4th bedroom. The second level is where you will find all 3 bedrooms & remaining 2 bathrooms. The spacious Master suite offers a sizable bathroom and a huge walk-in closet. This unit's laundry area is located indoors for your convenience. Additional features include Central A/C, attached 2-car garage with direct access, and storage area. Enjoy Summer barbecues in the comfortable open community patio balcony. This property is within the Alhambra School District and is conveniently situated in a prime location near Costco, Target, grocery stores, shopping plazas, gyms, a wide selection of restaurants, and much more!