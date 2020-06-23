All apartments in Alhambra
Find more places like 120 East BAY STATE Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alhambra, CA
/
120 East BAY STATE Street
Last updated May 18 2019 at 10:24 AM

120 East BAY STATE Street

120 E Bay State St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alhambra
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

120 E Bay State St, Alhambra, CA 91801
Alhambra

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
media room
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Location! Location! Location! Charming 3 bedroom and 2.5 town house located in the heart of Alhambra. Conveniently located (walking distance) to many restaurants, movie theater ( Edward theatres), Banks (BOA, Citi etc....), shops & stores (Alhambra Plaza etc....) and grocery store (Sprouts). Brand new carpet and new paint throughout. Has 2 car garage on the first floor that leads to the 2nd floor which features an open living room with fire place, dining area and kitchen and a 1/2 bath. The 3rd floor has 3 bedrooms (one master suite ) and another full bath with sky lights in hall way. Also has an open patio area in the front.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 East BAY STATE Street have any available units?
120 East BAY STATE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
What amenities does 120 East BAY STATE Street have?
Some of 120 East BAY STATE Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 East BAY STATE Street currently offering any rent specials?
120 East BAY STATE Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 East BAY STATE Street pet-friendly?
No, 120 East BAY STATE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alhambra.
Does 120 East BAY STATE Street offer parking?
Yes, 120 East BAY STATE Street does offer parking.
Does 120 East BAY STATE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 East BAY STATE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 East BAY STATE Street have a pool?
No, 120 East BAY STATE Street does not have a pool.
Does 120 East BAY STATE Street have accessible units?
No, 120 East BAY STATE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 120 East BAY STATE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 120 East BAY STATE Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 120 East BAY STATE Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 East BAY STATE Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Luxe 1801
1801 Garvey Ave.
Alhambra, CA 91803
Woodside Terrace Apartments
400 N Chapel Ave
Alhambra, CA 91801
88 at Alhambra Place
88 S Garfield Ave
Alhambra, CA 91801
Almansor Villa
401 S Almansor St
Alhambra, CA 91801

Similar Pages

Alhambra 1 BedroomsAlhambra 2 Bedrooms
Alhambra Apartments with GymAlhambra Apartments with Parking
Alhambra Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPalmdale, CA
Redondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles