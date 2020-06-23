120 East BAY STATE Street

Amenities

Location! Location! Location! Charming 3 bedroom and 2.5 town house located in the heart of Alhambra. Conveniently located (walking distance) to many restaurants, movie theater ( Edward theatres), Banks (BOA, Citi etc....), shops & stores (Alhambra Plaza etc....) and grocery store (Sprouts). Brand new carpet and new paint throughout. Has 2 car garage on the first floor that leads to the 2nd floor which features an open living room with fire place, dining area and kitchen and a 1/2 bath. The 3rd floor has 3 bedrooms (one master suite ) and another full bath with sky lights in hall way. Also has an open patio area in the front.