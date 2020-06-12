/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:16 PM
418 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Albany, CA
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Shore
1 Unit Available
555 Pierce st
555 Pierce Street, Albany, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1082 sqft
Upgraded Apartment in a Serene Setting - Property Id: 79770 Recently remodeled, beautiful two bedroom two bath with fully equipped kitchen and large walk in closet. All stainless steel appliances.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hillside
1 Unit Available
705 Pierce St.
705 Pierce Street, Albany, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
900 sqft
First class remodel job - 2 bedroom 1 bath In-Law Unit. Off-Street parking. Carpet & Laminate flooring. Electric Stove. Refrigerator. Garbage disposal. Bedrooms and bath upstairs All utilities paid by the owner. Patio. No pets.
1 of 16
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
East Shore
1 Unit Available
535 Pierce St Apt#2207, Albany, CA
535 Pierce St, Albany, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1170 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER! Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.
1 of 9
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
Dartmouth
1 Unit Available
1126 Marin Ave
1126 Marin Avenue, Albany, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
875 sqft
TOM COBLE - 510-915-1615 - Welcome home to this renovated 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath apartment located in the heart of Albany. Features: 1. Brand new kitchen with beautiful quartz counters and brand new appliances 2.
Results within 1 mile of Albany
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
West Berkeley
21 Units Available
1122U
1122 University Ave, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,289
908 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
9 Units Available
Metro 510
510 El Cerrito Plaza, El Cerrito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,349
1103 sqft
Beautiful location near Metro 510. Updated interiors with hardwood-style flooring, in-home washers and dryers, and private patios or balconies. Fully furnished units available. Gated parking, BBQ area and planned community events provided.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
West Berkeley
151 Units Available
Jones Berkeley
1080 Jones St, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,365
1103 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome to Jones Berkley!
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
516 Lexington Ave.
516 Lexington Avenue, El Cerrito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
979 sqft
516 Lexington Single Family Home El Cerrito - Single-family home with 2+ Bedroom and 1 Bath. Attached Single car garage. Carpet & Laminate floors. Electric stove & refrigerator. Washer & dryer. Fireplace for decorative only.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5906 Avila Street
5906 Avila Avenue, El Cerrito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
Lovely 2 bedroom- 2 bathroom house with detached garage and fenced back yard. Natalia Carney AMSI - REALTOR Gustavo Lopez 415-312-5017 glopez@amsiemail.com BRE# 018491 Lovely 2 bedroom- 2 bathroom house with detached garage and fenced back yard.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 01:30pm
1 Unit Available
225 Ramona Ave
225 Ramona Avenue, El Cerrito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1043 sqft
225 Ramona Ave. is a well located, clean and peaceful home with a yard. Amenities include a washer/dryer, hardwood floors, and marble counter tops. Located only 1/4 mile from El Cerrito Plaza BART.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 01:30pm
North Berkeley
1 Unit Available
1911-1913 Berryman St.
1911 Berryman St, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,595
800 sqft
North Berkeley apartment with vintage charm in a quiet off street garden setting. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. Hardwood floors throughout. Fireplace and washer/dryer in the unit. Excellent northside location. Off street parking included.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Thousand Oaks
1 Unit Available
1844 Yosemite Rd
1844 Yosemite Road, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,800
2699 sqft
BEBE C MCRAE - Cell: 510-928-3912 - Beautiful and spacious traditional with splendid Bay views! 2 bedrooms, including master suite, and 2 full baths plus study or den opening to the gardens. Very large surrounding gardens provide maximum privacy.
Results within 5 miles of Albany
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
Central Emeryville
5 Units Available
Parc on Powell
1333 Powell St, Emeryville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,365
1121 sqft
Situated in the sought-after Golden Gate district, apartments here enjoy stunning views of the East Hills and San Francisco Bay. Rooms feature stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors, and community benefits include clubhouse and gym.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
North Berkeley
8 Units Available
Hillside Village
1797 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,020
592 sqft
In the Gourmet Ghetto area near public transit. New, spacious apartments featuring hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site gym, garage and courtyard. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Downtown Berkeley
64 Units Available
K Street Flats
2020 Kittredge St, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,847
654 sqft
An array of one- and two-bedrooms located one block from UC Berkeley. This building is pet-friendly and recently renovated, with air conditioning, hardwood floors, patios/balconies and more.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Bayfront and Peninsula
20 Units Available
Avalon Public Market
6301 Shellmound Street, Emeryville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,360
1130 sqft
Avalon Public Market is a pet friendly and smoke free community offering furnished and unfurnished studio, one, two and three bedroom layouts.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
West Berkeley
6 Units Available
Avalon Berkeley
651 Addison St, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,105
1103 sqft
Located right off I-580 and adjacent to the Berkeley Marina. Spacious 1-2 bedroom units have granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The rooftop lounge provides great views of the Golden Gate Bridge.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 01:04pm
$
Koreatown-Northgate
29 Units Available
Hanover Broadway
325 27th Street, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,846
1125 sqft
Hanover Broadway is located in historic downtown Oakland, California. Here at Hanover Broadway you'll find 254 finely appointed apartment homes perched above the neighborhoods first Target .
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:20pm
$
Koreatown-Northgate
34 Units Available
Hanover Northgate
2450 Valdez Street, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,291
1123 sqft
Live big at Hanover Northgate in Uptown Oakland. Our 225 studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes are stylishly designed with frameless cabinets, granite countertops, and spacious floor to ceiling glass windows.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:55pm
$
Downtown Berkeley
21 Units Available
Bachenheimer Apartments
2119 University Ave, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
705 sqft
Situated in Downtown Berkeley and moments from UC Berkeley and Ohlone Park, this community offers residents bike storage, a rooftop lounge and on-site laundry facilities. Apartments feature sprinkler systems, balconies and a smoke-free environment.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Glen Highlands
177 Units Available
The Broadway
3093 Broadway, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,990
1140 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! It's Modern - High-end finishes and amenities paired with spacious floor plans.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Panoramic Hill
Contact for Availability
Warring Street Apartments
2461 Warring St, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
934 sqft
Located in downtown Berkeley, residents at Warring Street Apartments can walk to the University of California. Laundry services and garage parking located on the site. Apartments come with wall-to-wall carpets and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
South Berkeley
32 Units Available
Parker Apartments
2038 Parker St, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,125
1090 sqft
Minutes to Ashby and Downtown Berkeley BART stations. Artisan apartments outfitted with floor-to-ceiling windows, wood-style floors, custom kitchen backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. On-site co-working space, fitness center, pet spa and bike repair station.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Bayfront and Peninsula
8 Units Available
AVE Emeryville
5684 Bay St, Emeryville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,125
1156 sqft
AVE Emeryville at Bay Street's luxury apartments offer the ultimate lifestyle of comfort and convenience.
