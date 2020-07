Amenities

Nice 5 bedroom home that has been updated. 3 full baths with 1 bedroom and bath downstairs. Nice neighborhood, walk to golf course and close to 1010 freeway. Newer kitchen has wood flooring, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops and is open to the cozy family room with fireplace. Large backyard with grass, fruit trees and stone patio. 2 car attached garage and located in the award winning Las Virgenes school district.