5257 Colodny Drive

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Beautifully upgraded, Old Agoura 3 Bedroom + Loft, 3 Bathroom townhouse available immediately for lease. Walking distance to Old Agoura park, Agoura High School, Restaurants, Trader Joe's and much more. Easy access to 101 freeway for a quick commute. Available Partially furnished (as shown) or empty. Quiet Central location in the complex near the community pool and spa, with minimized common wall space and attached two car garage. Interior updates include granite countertops, Versailles patterntravertine and distressed hardwood floors, smooth ceilings, custom lighting and paint. Excellent value.. Hurry!