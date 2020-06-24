All apartments in Agoura Hills
Find more places like 5257 Colodny Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Agoura Hills, CA
/
5257 Colodny Drive
Last updated August 9 2019 at 3:20 AM

5257 Colodny Drive

5257 Colodny Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Agoura Hills
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

5257 Colodny Drive, Agoura Hills, CA 91301
East Agoura

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautifully upgraded, Old Agoura 3 Bedroom + Loft, 3 Bathroom townhouse available immediately for lease. Walking distance to Old Agoura park, Agoura High School, Restaurants, Trader Joe's and much more. Easy access to 101 freeway for a quick commute. Available Partially furnished (as shown) or empty. Quiet Central location in the complex near the community pool and spa, with minimized common wall space and attached two car garage. Interior updates include granite countertops, Versailles patterntravertine and distressed hardwood floors, smooth ceilings, custom lighting and paint. Excellent value.. Hurry!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5257 Colodny Drive have any available units?
5257 Colodny Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Agoura Hills, CA.
What amenities does 5257 Colodny Drive have?
Some of 5257 Colodny Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5257 Colodny Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5257 Colodny Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5257 Colodny Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5257 Colodny Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Agoura Hills.
Does 5257 Colodny Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5257 Colodny Drive offers parking.
Does 5257 Colodny Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5257 Colodny Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5257 Colodny Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5257 Colodny Drive has a pool.
Does 5257 Colodny Drive have accessible units?
No, 5257 Colodny Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5257 Colodny Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5257 Colodny Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5257 Colodny Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5257 Colodny Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Best Cities for Families 2019
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lexington Agoura Hills
30856 Agoura Rd
Agoura Hills, CA 91301
Avalon Oak Creek
29128 Oak Creek Ln
Agoura Hills, CA 91301

Similar Pages

Agoura Hills 1 BedroomsAgoura Hills 2 Bedrooms
Agoura Hills Apartments with GymAgoura Hills Apartments with Pool
Agoura Hills Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAVentura, CADowney, CA
Simi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CACamarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CA
Artesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CAChannel Islands Beach, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons