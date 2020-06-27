4944 Princess Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Located in The Terraces at Agoura Hills is this beautiful upgraded cozy home. Perfectly equipped for those cherished moments of family entertainment and fun. Opening to the family room, the kitchen boast of space and light with a 5 burner stove, dishwasher, double oven, large island with plenty of seating, and walk in pantry to help put those new high efficiency stainless steel appliances to use. The floor plan is perfect as it allows the utmost sleepover comfort, including a main floor in-law style guest/maid quarters . Upstairs Master bedroom has an amazing view and it's bath offers dual sinks, complimented with marble & stone finishes, vanity area, and a spa tub, steamless shower, and walk in closet. 3 additional guest bedrooms including a (jack-and jill). Other highlights include newer light wood floors, tankless water heater, double pane windows, and beautiful landscaping. For those who are into the simplicity of a tech savy home, garage is voice controlled by Alexa, there's a Nest thermostat, radio controlled sprinklers. The Las Virgenes School District offers quality education at all levels. This home is freeway close to dining, shopping and moments from the beach!!