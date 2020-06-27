All apartments in Agoura Hills
Last updated September 4 2019 at 7:04 AM

4944 Princess Drive

4944 Princess Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4944 Princess Dr, Agoura Hills, CA 91301
Historic Quarter

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Located in The Terraces at Agoura Hills is this beautiful upgraded cozy home. Perfectly equipped for those cherished moments of family entertainment and fun. Opening to the family room, the kitchen boast of space and light with a 5 burner stove, dishwasher, double oven, large island with plenty of seating, and walk in pantry to help put those new high efficiency stainless steel appliances to use. The floor plan is perfect as it allows the utmost sleepover comfort, including a main floor in-law style guest/maid quarters . Upstairs Master bedroom has an amazing view and it's bath offers dual sinks, complimented with marble & stone finishes, vanity area, and a spa tub, steamless shower, and walk in closet. 3 additional guest bedrooms including a (jack-and jill). Other highlights include newer light wood floors, tankless water heater, double pane windows, and beautiful landscaping. For those who are into the simplicity of a tech savy home, garage is voice controlled by Alexa, there's a Nest thermostat, radio controlled sprinklers. The Las Virgenes School District offers quality education at all levels. This home is freeway close to dining, shopping and moments from the beach!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4944 Princess Drive have any available units?
4944 Princess Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Agoura Hills, CA.
What amenities does 4944 Princess Drive have?
Some of 4944 Princess Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4944 Princess Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4944 Princess Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4944 Princess Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4944 Princess Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Agoura Hills.
Does 4944 Princess Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4944 Princess Drive offers parking.
Does 4944 Princess Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4944 Princess Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4944 Princess Drive have a pool?
No, 4944 Princess Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4944 Princess Drive have accessible units?
No, 4944 Princess Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4944 Princess Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4944 Princess Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4944 Princess Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4944 Princess Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
