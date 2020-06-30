All apartments in Agoura Hills
Home
/
Agoura Hills, CA
/
4110 Defender Drive
Last updated January 18 2020 at 9:39 AM

4110 Defender Drive

4110 Defender Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

4110 Defender Drive, Agoura Hills, CA 91301
Historic Quarter

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Absolutely stunning single level home in the beautiful Liberty Canyon community. Vaulted high ceilings frame this 4 bedroom, 2 full bathroom home which has been meticulously upgraded and boasts an open floorplan. The remodeled kitchen features granite countertops, ample cabinet space, and brand new 'top of the line' stainless steel Samsung appliances. Remodeled bathrooms with jetted soaking tub, framed mirrors and upgraded tile flooring. Picturesque front and backyards with mature and lush landscaping with an outdoor vegetable garden, fruit trees, lighting, and a pergola to entertain under while taking in the breathtaking panoramic views of the city and mountains. Prime location just minutes from the beach, on the border of Agoura Hills and Calabasas, this home is zoned to the highly sought after Las Virgenes school district. The owners have spared no expense; this home has been recently fitted with new doors, new paint, upgraded baseboards, recessed lighting, newer HVAC & water heater, copper repiping and much more. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Hurry - this home is a gem and won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4110 Defender Drive have any available units?
4110 Defender Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Agoura Hills, CA.
What amenities does 4110 Defender Drive have?
Some of 4110 Defender Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4110 Defender Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4110 Defender Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4110 Defender Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4110 Defender Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Agoura Hills.
Does 4110 Defender Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4110 Defender Drive offers parking.
Does 4110 Defender Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4110 Defender Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4110 Defender Drive have a pool?
No, 4110 Defender Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4110 Defender Drive have accessible units?
No, 4110 Defender Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4110 Defender Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4110 Defender Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4110 Defender Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4110 Defender Drive has units with air conditioning.

