4110 Defender Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Absolutely stunning single level home in the beautiful Liberty Canyon community. Vaulted high ceilings frame this 4 bedroom, 2 full bathroom home which has been meticulously upgraded and boasts an open floorplan. The remodeled kitchen features granite countertops, ample cabinet space, and brand new 'top of the line' stainless steel Samsung appliances. Remodeled bathrooms with jetted soaking tub, framed mirrors and upgraded tile flooring. Picturesque front and backyards with mature and lush landscaping with an outdoor vegetable garden, fruit trees, lighting, and a pergola to entertain under while taking in the breathtaking panoramic views of the city and mountains. Prime location just minutes from the beach, on the border of Agoura Hills and Calabasas, this home is zoned to the highly sought after Las Virgenes school district. The owners have spared no expense; this home has been recently fitted with new doors, new paint, upgraded baseboards, recessed lighting, newer HVAC & water heater, copper repiping and much more. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Hurry - this home is a gem and won't last!