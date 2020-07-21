All apartments in Agoura Hills
Last updated January 7 2020 at 12:42 AM

27409 Country Glen Road

27409 Country Glen Road · No Longer Available
Location

27409 Country Glen Road, Agoura Hills, CA 91301
Historic Quarter

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Here is a completely renovated large 3 bedrooms 1.5 baths townhome for rent, nestled in a very unique area of Agoura Hills, near the mountains and hiking trails! The property features include: wood-like high-end floors on the 1st level and newer carpet on the 2nd floor, newer painted walls, plenty of closet space, a dining area, central A/C & Heat, (fridge, dishwasher, stove/oven), granite countertops, on-site laundry room, large patio, detached 2 carports parking and 1 storage cabinet. The community offers an awesome pool and spa with showers and bathrooms! Small dogs with a pet deposit will be considered! Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27409 Country Glen Road have any available units?
27409 Country Glen Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Agoura Hills, CA.
What amenities does 27409 Country Glen Road have?
Some of 27409 Country Glen Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27409 Country Glen Road currently offering any rent specials?
27409 Country Glen Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27409 Country Glen Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 27409 Country Glen Road is pet friendly.
Does 27409 Country Glen Road offer parking?
Yes, 27409 Country Glen Road offers parking.
Does 27409 Country Glen Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27409 Country Glen Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27409 Country Glen Road have a pool?
Yes, 27409 Country Glen Road has a pool.
Does 27409 Country Glen Road have accessible units?
No, 27409 Country Glen Road does not have accessible units.
Does 27409 Country Glen Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27409 Country Glen Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 27409 Country Glen Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 27409 Country Glen Road has units with air conditioning.
