27409 Country Glen Road

Here is a completely renovated large 3 bedrooms 1.5 baths townhome for rent, nestled in a very unique area of Agoura Hills, near the mountains and hiking trails! The property features include: wood-like high-end floors on the 1st level and newer carpet on the 2nd floor, newer painted walls, plenty of closet space, a dining area, central A/C & Heat, (fridge, dishwasher, stove/oven), granite countertops, on-site laundry room, large patio, detached 2 carports parking and 1 storage cabinet. The community offers an awesome pool and spa with showers and bathrooms! Small dogs with a pet deposit will be considered! Must See!