Wonderful and very stable landlords are offering this fabulous home for rent. The assessor says 5 bedrooms, but there are actually 4 and a huge second floor loft area. A full main floor bedroom and bathroom. A huge open concept great room with a fireplace. Lovely patio in the back yard for entertaining and grilling. What a nice home for the money! Upgraded kitchen and baths, huge back yard, clean neighborhood and it is close to everything.