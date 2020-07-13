Amenities

24hr laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning cable included carpet dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator furnished hardwood floors bathtub extra storage recently renovated smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center car wash area clubhouse dog park on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill hot tub cats allowed 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bike storage carport cc payments coffee bar courtyard e-payments game room guest parking internet access lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Regency Square Apartments For Rent in Yuma, Arizona is a living experience like no other. Our spacious apartments boast distinctive studio, 1 & 2-bedroom apartments with private patios, air conditioning, and large equipped kitchens. Residents of Regency Square Apartments enjoy an array of amenities including two shimmering pools, invigorating spa & full athletic court. Whether you're relaxing in your home, or strolling around our grounds, don't forget to bring your best friend to Regency Square; we're pet-friendly apartments in Yuma, Arizona!