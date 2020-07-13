All apartments in Yuma
Regency Square Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:43 PM

Regency Square Apartments

2350 S Avenue B · (858) 264-0939
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2350 S Avenue B, Yuma, AZ 85364

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0204 · Avail. Jul 24

$675

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 475 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Regency Square Apartments.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
furnished
hardwood floors
bathtub
extra storage
recently renovated
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
cats allowed
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bike storage
carport
cc payments
coffee bar
courtyard
e-payments
game room
guest parking
internet access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Regency Square Apartments For Rent in Yuma, Arizona is a living experience like no other. Our spacious apartments boast distinctive studio, 1 & 2-bedroom apartments with private patios, air conditioning, and large equipped kitchens. Residents of Regency Square Apartments enjoy an array of amenities including two shimmering pools, invigorating spa & full athletic court. Whether you're relaxing in your home, or strolling around our grounds, don't forget to bring your best friend to Regency Square; we're pet-friendly apartments in Yuma, Arizona!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $39 per applicant
Deposit: $150
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee + One time city tax (5.1% of market rent)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Assigned Covered Parking & Guest Parking. Covered lot.
Storage Details: Attached storage space
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Regency Square Apartments have any available units?
Regency Square Apartments has a unit available for $675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Yuma, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Yuma Rent Report.
What amenities does Regency Square Apartments have?
Some of Regency Square Apartments's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Regency Square Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Regency Square Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Regency Square Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Regency Square Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Regency Square Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Regency Square Apartments offers parking.
Does Regency Square Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Regency Square Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Regency Square Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Regency Square Apartments has a pool.
Does Regency Square Apartments have accessible units?
No, Regency Square Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Regency Square Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Regency Square Apartments has units with dishwashers.
