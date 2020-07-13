Regency Square Apartments

Lease Length: 1-15+ monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $39 per applicant
Deposit: $150
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee + One time city tax (5.1% of market rent)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish, lizards
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Assigned Covered Parking & Guest Parking. Covered lot.
Storage Details: Attached storage space
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.