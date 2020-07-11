Apartment List
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:56 AM

40 Luxury Apartments for rent in Yuma, AZ

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
6675 E. 35th Rd.
6675 East 35th Road, Yuma, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
4 BEDROOM SOLAR HOME! - Do not miss out of this spacious 4 bed 3 bath home with SOLAR. This home features a huge living area with a large kitchen, tile in traffic areas, bedroom and bathroom downstairs with den, master & 2 other bedrooms upstairs.

1 of 32

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Sierra Montana Unit
7897 E. 37th Pl.
7897 East 37th Place, Yuma, AZ
4 Bedrooms
Ask
4 BEDROOM HOME IN SIERRA MONTANA! - Don't miss out on this 4 bed 3 bath home in Sierra Montana! Situated on a corner lot this home features an open floorplan with tile flooring in all traffic areas, huge kitchen with island, shutters, teen room

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Country Roads Rv Village
5707 E 32nd St. #91
5707 East 32nd Street, Yuma, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,685
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
COUNTRY ROADS RV VILLAGE-Short Term, Fully Furnished! - Located in award winning Country Roads Resort, a 55+ gated community with 24/7 Security. This beautiful home has one bedroom and one bath, clean, bright and cozy.

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Sundance Village
1933 S 17 AVE
1933 South 17th Avenue, Yuma, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1933 S 17 AVE in Yuma. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Desert Ridge
2660 S TENSLEEP AVE
2660 South Tensleep Avenue, Yuma, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage pool home located in the Desert Ridge community. Just a short drive to AWC, shopping, and MCAS. Pool service included in rental price! Available August 2020.

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Ocotillo
6165 E 47 PL
6165 East 47th Place, Yuma, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
Immaculate 4 bedrooms with 4 bathrooms rental with over 3000 sq ft. This home has three separate living/family room areas. As well as, an en suite bedroom making this home have two masters. Two bedrooms connect with a jack and jill bathroom.

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Ocotillo
4532 S AGAVE AVE
4532 South Agave Avenue, Yuma, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4532 S AGAVE AVE in Yuma. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Falls Ranch
3905 W 18 ST
3905 West 18th Street, Yuma, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Nice well maintained 3 bed/2 bath home in Falls Ranch. Great location, split floor plan, covered patio and easy care landscaping. No pets.

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Serreno
2989 W 14 ST
2989 West 14th Street, Yuma, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
Beautiful, bright, luscious pool home for rent in Rancho Sereno 5. Rent includes pool service and landscaping! Four large bedrooms with plush carpet, two full bathrooms. Master bath has separated double vanities, garden tub and separate shower.

1 of 3

Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Ponderosa Valley Estates
2835 W 27 PL
2835 West 27th Place, Yuma, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
LAS CASITAS CORNER HOUSE 3 BDMS 2 BATHS 2 CAR GARAGE CORNER LOT AVAILABLE JULY 15TH 2020 CALL AGENT FOR APPOINTMENT NO DOGS ALLOWED!!!!!

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Vista Del Valle
2045 14 AVE
2045 South 14th Avenue, Yuma, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1800 sqft
Very nice three bedroom town home for rent. This home offers a fireplace in the living room and master bedroom, a sunken family room, and large bedrooms with balcony's. It is also in a great location right across from the pool.

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Ocotillo
6272 E 40 PL
6272 East 40th Place, Yuma, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
This home is located in the desirable Ocotillo subdivision, Close to MCAS, shopping, and schools. New carpet to be installed throughout June 2020. Home has 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, large family and dining room and separate living space.

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Ocotillo
4197 S BOXWOOD AVE
4197 South Boxwood Avenue, Yuma, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4197 S BOXWOOD AVE in Yuma. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Ocotillo
6212 E 43 ST
6212 East 43rd Street, Yuma, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6212 E 43 ST in Yuma. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 02:00am
Contact for Availability
Yuma Corona
785 W 37 ST
785 West 37th Street, Yuma, AZ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home is move-in ready! Recently painted and carpeting installed.

1 of 7

Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Engler Estates
2448 S ENGLER AVE
2448 South Engler Avenue, Yuma, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Available August 2020! Very nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in the Engler Estates community.

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Vista Del Sol
9644 E 37 ST
9644 East 37th Street, Yuma, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
AVAILABLE APPROXIMATELY 8/7/20. Large, well maintained 4 bedroom home in Vista Del Sol. Master bathroom has garden tub and dual sinks. Has 2 car garage. Tile in living areas, carpet in bedrooms.

1 of 3

Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Villa Cordova
4390 W 15 ST
4390 West 15th Street, Yuma, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4390 W 15 ST in Yuma. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Las Brisas
2657 S GARDENIA AVE
2657 South Gardenia Avenue, Yuma, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Very well maintained two bedroom house with office and large back yard in a quiet neighborhood of desert ridge, this property is near college, Water, sewer, trash and electricity plus landscaping included this price.

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Terraces Two at The View
6108 E MORNING LN
6108 East Morning Lane, Yuma, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Only a handful of these 2089 sf 3 bed, 2.

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
3780 S 4 AVE
3780 South 4th Avenue, Yuma, AZ
Studio
$4,800
Very nice office space for rent! This suite offers a locked in lobby with a guest bathroom and window to the receptionist area.

1 of 5

Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Redondo Corporate Plaza
833 E PLAZA CIRCLE
833 E Plaza Cir, Yuma, AZ
Studio
$1,563
Rent + NNN. Common spaces. Office space available in Redondo Plaza. Prime location on Redondo Drive. Close to Home Depot, Devita, AWC satellite, Furniture Row. Lots of parking.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
Ocotillo
6272 E 45 PL
6272 East 45th Place, Yuma, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
Beautiful Ocotillo Home , close to new Dorthy Hall Elementary school, shopping and Large park with walking path. Call to see this great home.

1 of 5

Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
2244 S AVE A
2244 South Avenue a, Yuma, AZ
Studio
$2,500
3000 square feet, fully furnished shared medical office. Shared Front Desk and Waiting Room.

July 2020 Yuma Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Yuma Rent Report. Yuma rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Yuma rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Yuma rents declined over the past month

Yuma rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.8% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Yuma stand at $715 for a one-bedroom apartment and $951 for a two-bedroom. Yuma's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.5%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Arizona

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Yuma, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Arizona, all of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Gilbert is the most expensive of all Arizona's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,538; of the 10 largest Arizona cities that we have data for, all have seen rents rise year-over-year, with Mesa experiencing the fastest growth (+2.9%).
    • Peoria, Gilbert, and Glendale have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.3%, 2.1%, and 2.0%, respectively).

    Yuma rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Yuma, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Yuma is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Yuma's median two-bedroom rent of $951 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

