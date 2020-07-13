14 Apartments for rent in Yuma, AZ with pool

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
Regency Square Apartments
2350 S Avenue B, Yuma, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$675
435 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Community amenities in luxury complex include spa, two pools and laundry care center. Homes feature A/C, private patios and open floor plans. Located in Yuma, close to the Yuma International Airport.

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Vista Del Valle
2155 S 14 AVE
2155 South 14th Avenue, Yuma, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$950
1080 sqft
This is a charming 2-bedroom town home with a great view of the green landscaping and crystal-clear blue community pool. Easy access via carport and next to the visitor parking for the friends and family. Nice enclosed private courtyard.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Country Roads Rv Village
5707 E 32nd St. #91
5707 East 32nd Street, Yuma, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,685
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
COUNTRY ROADS RV VILLAGE-Short Term, Fully Furnished! - Located in award winning Country Roads Resort, a 55+ gated community with 24/7 Security. This beautiful home has one bedroom and one bath, clean, bright and cozy.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Desert Ridge
2660 S TENSLEEP AVE
2660 South Tensleep Avenue, Yuma, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage pool home located in the Desert Ridge community. Just a short drive to AWC, shopping, and MCAS. Pool service included in rental price! Available August 2020.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Rancho Serreno
2989 W 14 ST
2989 West 14th Street, Yuma, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
Beautiful, bright, luscious pool home for rent in Rancho Sereno 5. Rent includes pool service and landscaping! Four large bedrooms with plush carpet, two full bathrooms. Master bath has separated double vanities, garden tub and separate shower.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Vista Del Valle
2045 14 AVE
2045 South 14th Avenue, Yuma, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1800 sqft
Very nice three bedroom town home for rent. This home offers a fireplace in the living room and master bedroom, a sunken family room, and large bedrooms with balcony's. It is also in a great location right across from the pool.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Ocotillo
4197 S BOXWOOD AVE
4197 South Boxwood Avenue, Yuma, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
4 Bedrooms
$1,700

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Villa Cordova
4390 W 15 ST
4390 West 15th Street, Yuma, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 Bedrooms
$1,400

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Terraces Two at The View
6108 E MORNING LN
6108 East Morning Lane, Yuma, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Only a handful of these 2089 sf 3 bed, 2.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
7618 E 40th Road
7618 East 40th Road, Yuma, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$1,750
2075 sqft
7618 E 40th Road Available 09/01/20 Gorgeous 5 bedroom Pool Home - This house has it all - 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, 3 car garage and fenced pool in beautifully landscaped backyard.
Results within 1 mile of Yuma

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
3754 S DESERT OASIS DR
3754 S Desert Oasis Dr, Yuma County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
This 3 bedroom 2 bath Pool home will not last long! Available for move-in August.

1 of 18

Last updated March 12 at 11:13pm
1 Unit Available
Tierra Mesa Estates
3547 E MORENO LN
3547 East Moreno Lane, Yuma County, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
Available April 1st. 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom pool home located within 3 miles of MCAS in the Tierra Mesa subdivision off 3E/county 14. The home sits on a large lot, has newer carpet, paint, tile in both showers, granite counter tops throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Yuma

1 of 5

Last updated January 1 at 12:51pm
1 Unit Available
El Camino Casitas
10688 CAMINO DEL SOL
10688 South Camino Del Sol, Fortuna Foothills, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
Two bedroom condo on the second floor over looking the driving range of the Mesa Del Sol Golf Course. Washer, dryer, refregerator included. Owner pays the association fees and water, sewer, trash. Community pool and spa.
Results within 10 miles of Yuma
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
2 Units Available
Income Restricted - Hacienda Manuel Chavez
500 S Somerton Ave, Somerton, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$556
1154 sqft
Welcome to Hacienda manual Chavez in Somerton, Arizona. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location.

July 2020 Yuma Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Yuma Rent Report. Yuma rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Yuma rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Yuma rents declined over the past month

Yuma rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.8% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Yuma stand at $715 for a one-bedroom apartment and $951 for a two-bedroom. Yuma's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.5%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Arizona

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Yuma, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Arizona, all of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Gilbert is the most expensive of all Arizona's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,538; of the 10 largest Arizona cities that we have data for, all have seen rents rise year-over-year, with Mesa experiencing the fastest growth (+2.9%).
    • Peoria, Gilbert, and Glendale have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.3%, 2.1%, and 2.0%, respectively).

    Yuma rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Yuma, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Yuma is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Yuma's median two-bedroom rent of $951 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

