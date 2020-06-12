Apartment List
/
AZ
/
yuma
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:56 AM

16 Apartments for rent in Yuma, AZ with garage

Yuma apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles ... Read Guide >

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eldorado Condominiums
1 Unit Available
3655 W. 22nd Pl. Bldg. 1 Unit C
3655 22nd Place, Yuma, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1464 sqft
Fully Furnished- Like New Town Home - Don"t want to bother with purchasing furniture? Having it delivered? Moving it? Well here is your chance to rent a fully furnished, stylish, townhome in a desirable location! Three spacious bedrooms, two and

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Sunset Mesa
1 Unit Available
1622 W 12 LN
1622 West 12th Lane, Yuma, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$995
This 3 bedroom home is located in the desirable Sunset Mesa community. The home offers a two car garage with a large backyard and a community pool for swimming.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Del Valle Terrace
1 Unit Available
2136 S 14 AVE
2136 South 14th Avenue, Yuma, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage town home for rent in Del Valle Terraces.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Ponderosa Valley Estates
1 Unit Available
2692 W 27 ST
2692 West 27th Street, Yuma, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
Great corner lot completely fenced swimming pool owner pay for pool and landscaping services. 2 Large shops structure attached to house. great for hobbies. Large back covered patio. Extra large master bedroom with an extra separate nursery or ....

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Ocotillo
1 Unit Available
6247 E 40 LN
6247 East 40th Lane, Yuma, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in excellent condition. Appliances include gas range/oven, built-in microwave, dishwasher, water softener, washer & dryer, garbage disposal, 2 refrigerators, chest freezer.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Rancho Serreno
1 Unit Available
1472 S 33 DR
1472 South 33rd Drive, Yuma, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Location, Location, Location. Three could be four bedroom home in Rancho Sereno. Huge three car garage. No back neighbors as this property backs on retention basin. Over 2000 square feet of living space.Vaulted ceilings and ceiling fans.

1 of 14

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
Villa Hermosa
1 Unit Available
2549 W 21 PL
2549 West 21st Place, Yuma, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$925
Great rental in close distance to schools and Dairy Queen!! Clean home with 3 bedrooms, 1.75 baths, 2 car garage with hobby room off of dining area. 2 car attached garage. Available April 1st.
Results within 1 mile of Yuma

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Villa Chaparral
1 Unit Available
11449 S AVENIDA COMPADRES
11449 S Avenida Compadres, Fortuna Foothills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Beautiful new home in Villa Chaparral. 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2 car garage, close to I-8. This is must see.

1 of 18

Last updated March 12 at 11:13pm
Tierra Mesa Estates
1 Unit Available
3547 E MORENO LN
3547 East Moreno Lane, Yuma County, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
Available April 1st. 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom pool home located within 3 miles of MCAS in the Tierra Mesa subdivision off 3E/county 14. The home sits on a large lot, has newer carpet, paint, tile in both showers, granite counter tops throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Yuma

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mountain View
1 Unit Available
11348 E. 25th St.
11348 East 25th Street, Fortuna Foothills, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1700 sqft
11348 E. 25th St. Available 06/26/20 4 BED.,2BA. IN MOUNTAIN VIEW - Great home in excellent condition, with, split open floor plan, Bay window in kit. with huge walk-in-pantry. lots of storage.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Rancho Del Oro
1 Unit Available
10628 S VIA SALIDA
10628 South via Salida, Fortuna Foothills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage is located in the Rancho Del Oro neighborhood. Close to shopping and freeway access. Only a short commute to YPG and MCAS.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Rancho Del Oro
1 Unit Available
10589 S VIA SALIDA
10589 South via Salida, Fortuna Foothills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
A great two bedroom, two bath in Mesa Del Sol. With a private backyard, and a community pool, this is a great rental. Brnd new carpet and new garage door.
Results within 10 miles of Yuma

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Bienestar Estates
1 Unit Available
1939 E SAN LUIS Lane
1939 San Luis Lane, San Luis, AZ
1 Bedroom
$2,322
760 sqft
Cozy private home located less than ten minutes from the US/Mexico border! Home has spotless clean interiors that receive plenty of natural light, tile flooring, beautiful modern decor and big comfort in every space! Stay includes access to two car

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Foothills
1 Unit Available
14830 E 47TH LN
14830 E 47th Ln, Fortuna Foothills, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2230 sqft
Brand New Ravines Home Mountain Views - Absolutely gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 bath 4 car garage Ravines home. Brand new with all the upgraded amenities. Open floor plan. Granite countertops with extended island.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Foothills
1 Unit Available
14837 E 47th Ln
14837 E 47th Ln, Fortuna Foothills, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2320 sqft
Stunning Brand New Ravines Home. 4 Car Garage - Absolutely gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 bath 4 car garage Ravines home. Brand new with all the upgraded amenities. Open floor plan. Granite countertops with extended island.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Foothills
1 Unit Available
14839 E 46TH LOOP
14839 E 46th Lp, Fortuna Foothills, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
3264 sqft
Fabulous Brand New Ravines Home - Brand New! Absolutely gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath Ravines home. Over 3200 Square Feet. Beautiful finishes. Fabulous kitchen with huge island and walk in pantry. Plenty of living space. Game/Teen Room.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Yuma, AZ

Yuma apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Yuma 2 BedroomsYuma 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsYuma 3 BedroomsYuma Apartments with Balcony
Yuma Apartments with GarageYuma Apartments with ParkingYuma Apartments with PoolYuma Dog Friendly Apartments
Yuma Furnished ApartmentsYuma Luxury PlacesYuma Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Somerton, AZ
Fortuna Foothills, AZ