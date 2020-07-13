9 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Yuma, AZ

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Regency Square Apartments
2350 S Avenue B, Yuma, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$675
435 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Community amenities in luxury complex include spa, two pools and laundry care center. Homes feature A/C, private patios and open floor plans. Located in Yuma, close to the Yuma International Airport.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Country Roads Rv Village
5707 E 32nd St. #91
5707 East 32nd Street, Yuma, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,685
350 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
COUNTRY ROADS RV VILLAGE-Short Term, Fully Furnished! - Located in award winning Country Roads Resort, a 55+ gated community with 24/7 Security. This beautiful home has one bedroom and one bath, clean, bright and cozy.

1 of 8

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Cibola Heights
2136 S 44th Dr
2136 44th Avenue, Yuma, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$950
1200 sqft
CIBOLA HEIGHTS - Cute 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in Cibola Heights. Centrally Located, Nice Size backyard. Pets may be okay upon approval and Pet Fee. For addl details, and to schedule a showing contact Hailey Caragata @928-376-4500. (RLNE2524289)

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7618 E 40th Road
7618 East 40th Road, Yuma, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$1,750
2075 sqft
7618 E 40th Road Available 09/01/20 Gorgeous 5 bedroom Pool Home - This house has it all - 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, 3 car garage and fenced pool in beautifully landscaped backyard.
Results within 1 mile of Yuma

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
The Seasons Rv Village
10436 S. Tornado Ave.
10436 South Tornado Avenue, Fortuna Foothills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1218 sqft
3 BED 2 BATH HOME IN THE SEASONS! - 3 bed/2 bath home in The Seasons! Nice open floorplan. Eat-in kitchen has tons of storage/counter space. Spacious covered patio is ideal for enjoying an evening outdoors.

1 of 19

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Southern Sands Mobile
10228 E. 30th St.
10228 East 30th Street, Fortuna Foothills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$850
800 sqft
Fully Furnished 2 bedroom with office/den Modular Home in Foothills - Available Now Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom with Office/Den, 1 bathroom Modular Home. Includes furniture, housewares and utilities (except cable/internet).
Results within 10 miles of Yuma

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Foothills
14839 E 46TH LOOP
14839 E 46th Lp, Fortuna Foothills, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
3264 sqft
Fabulous Brand New Ravines Home - Brand New! Absolutely gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath Ravines home. Over 3200 Square Feet. Beautiful finishes. Fabulous kitchen with huge island and walk in pantry. Plenty of living space. Game/Teen Room.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Foothills
14830 E 47TH LN
14830 E 47th Ln, Fortuna Foothills, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2230 sqft
Brand New Ravines Home Mountain Views - Absolutely gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 bath 4 car garage Ravines home. Brand new with all the upgraded amenities. Open floor plan. Granite countertops with extended island.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Foothills
14837 E 47th Ln
14837 E 47th Ln, Fortuna Foothills, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2320 sqft
Stunning Brand New Ravines Home. 4 Car Garage - Absolutely gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 bath 4 car garage Ravines home. Brand new with all the upgraded amenities. Open floor plan. Granite countertops with extended island.

July 2020 Yuma Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Yuma Rent Report. Yuma rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Yuma rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Yuma rents declined over the past month

Yuma rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.8% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Yuma stand at $715 for a one-bedroom apartment and $951 for a two-bedroom. Yuma's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.5%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Arizona

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Yuma, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Arizona, all of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Gilbert is the most expensive of all Arizona's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,538; of the 10 largest Arizona cities that we have data for, all have seen rents rise year-over-year, with Mesa experiencing the fastest growth (+2.9%).
    • Peoria, Gilbert, and Glendale have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.3%, 2.1%, and 2.0%, respectively).

    Yuma rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Yuma, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Yuma is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Yuma's median two-bedroom rent of $951 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

