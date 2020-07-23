/
/
yuma county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:31 AM
46 Apartments for rent in Yuma County, AZ📍
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
4 Units Available
Income Restricted - Hacienda Manuel Chavez
500 S Somerton Ave, Somerton, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$587
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$556
1154 sqft
Welcome to Hacienda manual Chavez in Somerton, Arizona. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location.
1 of 29
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Bienestar Estates
1939 E SAN LUIS Lane
1939 San Luis Lane, San Luis, AZ
1 Bedroom
$2,322
760 sqft
Cozy private home located less than ten minutes from the US/Mexico border! Home has spotless clean interiors that receive plenty of natural light, tile flooring, beautiful modern decor and big comfort in every space! Stay includes access to two car
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
7421 E 39th Pl
7421 E 39th Pl, Yuma County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1386 sqft
Newer Townhome Now Available - Property Id: 312982 Fresh Newer Townhome, with Refrig, Washer, Dryer and Microwave included. 3 good sized Bedrooms, Fabulous kitchen, extra large end unit lot. $1,340 / mo Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
1 of 25
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Foothills
14837 E 47th Ln
14837 E 47th Ln, Fortuna Foothills, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2320 sqft
Stunning Brand New Ravines Home. 4 Car Garage - Absolutely gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 bath 4 car garage Ravines home. Brand new with all the upgraded amenities. Open floor plan. Granite countertops with extended island.
1 of 25
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Foothills
14830 E 47TH LN
14830 E 47th Ln, Fortuna Foothills, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2230 sqft
Brand New Ravines Home Mountain Views - Absolutely gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 bath 4 car garage Ravines home. Brand new with all the upgraded amenities. Open floor plan. Granite countertops with extended island.
1 of 32
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Foothills
14839 E 46TH LOOP
14839 E 46th Lp, Fortuna Foothills, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
3264 sqft
Fabulous Brand New Ravines Home - Brand New! Absolutely gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath Ravines home. Over 3200 Square Feet. Beautiful finishes. Fabulous kitchen with huge island and walk in pantry. Plenty of living space. Game/Teen Room.
1 of 21
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
The Seasons Rv Village
10436 S. Tornado Ave.
10436 South Tornado Avenue, Fortuna Foothills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1218 sqft
3 BED 2 BATH HOME IN THE SEASONS! - 3 bed/2 bath home in The Seasons! Nice open floorplan. Eat-in kitchen has tons of storage/counter space. Spacious covered patio is ideal for enjoying an evening outdoors.
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Rancho Ricardo
3408 S 8 AVE
3408 South 8th Avenue, Yuma, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Spacious 3 bedroom home located in Rancho Ricardo neighborhood. Near MCAS, shopping, and restaurants. Available for move-in by Mid-September.
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Shangri La Village
2801 S 1 AVE
2801 South 1st Avenue, Yuma, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$925
Nice 2 Story Condo with 2 Master Bedrooms upstairs. Main Level: Living Room Dining Room, Kitchen, Pantry, Storage under stairs, 1/2 Bath , Laundry Room, Private Patio and 1 Car Carport & Storage Shed.
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Mesa Del Sol
11656 E EL PADRE
11656 E El Padre, Fortuna Foothills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Southwest style 3 bed, 1 3/4 bath, 2 car garage, pool home in Mesquite subdivision. This property is complete with tile throughout living area, carpet in bedrooms, granite countertops throughout.
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Barkley Ranch
2680 S BARKLEY RANCH AVE
2680 South Barkley Ranch Avenue, Yuma, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
Move In Ready August 2020! Luxury living in Barkley Ranch. Beautiful 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 3-car garage. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
4088 S SUNLIGHT WAY
4088 South Sunlight Way, Yuma, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
3 bedroom 2 bathroom Saguaro house for rent immediately. 2 car automatic garage. Appliances included. Hard flooring throughout. Covered back patio. Easy hardscaping in front and easy turf in back. Call today!
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Foothills
13455 E 44 ST
13455 East 44th Street, Fortuna Foothills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
This beautiful home has a casita on site and comes with landscaping. great home with plenty of room. call to see!
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Mountain View
11452 E 24 PL
11452 East 24th Place, Fortuna Foothills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Beautiful mountain view home , close to dining and freeway access. this home will go fast , call to see
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Casa De Encanto
1413 E TORREY PINES CIR
1413 East Torrey Pines Circle, Yuma, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
This spacious, well maintained, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is close to MCAS! Brand new tile and paint throughout. large walk-in closets, plenty of storage space inside home, an atrium and so much more. Available the end of August.
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
College Park
7342 E 24 LN
7342 East 24th Lane, Yuma, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Large Three bdrm 2 ba college park rental near meany schools . Nice clean home with double garage, family and living room, recently painted inside and spacious with 1973 sq. ft. Available now for $1400 per month includes yard service.
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Yuma East
10532 E 39 ST
10532 E 39th St, Fortuna Foothills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
RENTAL HOME IN YUMA EAST. 3 bedrooms 2 baths, 2 car garage. Vaulted ceiling, washer and dryer included, a nice back porch. Located next to retention base.
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Scottsdale East Estates
11655 E 35 ST
11655 E 35th St, Fortuna Foothills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in beautiful Scottsdale East. Tile flooring in kitchen, dining and living room area. Very open, spacious kitchen. Extra room in home for office! Available August 2020
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Estrella at Mesa Del Sol
11612 E 24 PL
11612 East 24th Place, Fortuna Foothills, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
Really awesome 4 bedroom, 3 bath home in popular Estrella at Mesa del Sol. Wonderful kitchen with great appliances. Fantastic desert and mountain views. Covered patio. Tile except in carpeted bedrooms. Ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings and blinds.
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Mesa Del Sol
12456 E VIA FELIZ
12456 E via Feliz, Fortuna Foothills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Beautiful home located in desirable Mesa Del Sol. This home has carpet in the master bedroom and beautiful wood tile flooring throughout. Remodeled kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances.
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Sundance Village
1933 S 17 AVE
1933 South 17th Avenue, Yuma, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1933 S 17 AVE in Yuma. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Desert Ridge
2660 S TENSLEEP AVE
2660 South Tensleep Avenue, Yuma, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage pool home located in the Desert Ridge community. Just a short drive to AWC, shopping, and MCAS. Pool service included in rental price! Available August 2020.
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
El Prado Mobile
8816 S AVENIDA DEL PRADO
8816 S Avenida Del Prado, El Prado Estates, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$700
Double wide manufactured home in El Prado. Vaulted ceilings. Carport. Two Bedrooms with 1 and 3/4 bathrooms. Storage shed.
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Ocotillo
6165 E 47 PL
6165 East 47th Place, Yuma, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
Immaculate 4 bedrooms with 4 bathrooms rental with over 3000 sq ft. This home has three separate living/family room areas. As well as, an en suite bedroom making this home have two masters. Two bedrooms connect with a jack and jill bathroom.