Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

3677 S Susannah Dr

3677 South Susannah Drive · (928) 344-2550
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3677 South Susannah Drive, Yuma, AZ 85365

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3677 S Susannah Dr · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1264 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dogs allowed
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
BRAND NEW 4 bedroom home in Trail Estates! - This four bedroom, two bathroom home is complete with vaulted ceilings, separate laundry room, large kitchen island and a good sized backyard with double gates on the side! The split floor plan offers more privacy for the master suite, which also includes a sizable walk in closet! Front yard landscaping and blinds are included. This home will not last long, call today to schedule a showing!

One small dog may be okay upon approval.

No cats.

Call Hailey or Katie at 928-344-2550 to schedule a showing!

(RLNE5835427)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3677 S Susannah Dr have any available units?
3677 S Susannah Dr has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Yuma, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Yuma Rent Report.
Is 3677 S Susannah Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3677 S Susannah Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3677 S Susannah Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3677 S Susannah Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3677 S Susannah Dr offer parking?
No, 3677 S Susannah Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3677 S Susannah Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3677 S Susannah Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3677 S Susannah Dr have a pool?
No, 3677 S Susannah Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3677 S Susannah Dr have accessible units?
No, 3677 S Susannah Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3677 S Susannah Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3677 S Susannah Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3677 S Susannah Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3677 S Susannah Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
