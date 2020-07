Amenities

Great rental home! HUGE LOT- upgraded Flooring and tons of space in this perfect rental. Really nice floorplan! Spread out with formal living/dining area, kitchen Island plus family room. Huge pantry! Upstairs loft with 3 bedrooms, each with walk-in closets! And check out the master closet, bay window...beautiful Mountain views. Master downstairs. All appliances included.

Complete App & Pay app fee online www.4leasetoday.com. For questions, kim@4leasetoday.com