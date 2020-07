Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This home is occupied - please call for details! - Very nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single-level home. Open kitchen with plenty of counter space and storage. Desert front landscape for easy maintenance and grassy backyard for entertaining. Great rental for this price. Close to schools, shopping, freeway and much more. Pets ok with owner approval. Call today for more information.

Total monthly rent payment is $1009.12, includes city sales tax and administration fee.



(RLNE5149514)