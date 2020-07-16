35 E. Colonels Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry parking garage internet access

****Vacation Rental****

This is a vacation rental and prices are subject to change.



Please call the office to check for availability.



BEAR CREEK REAL ESTATE & PROPERTY MANAGEMENT presents this beautiful cedar home nestled in the pines of Prescott. Gorgeous views from the floor to ceiling picture windows. Enjoy watching the wildlife pass through the back yard! Home features an elevator for easy access to the lower level. This home has an elevator from the garage to the first level. Sleeps 7



Pets are negotiable with additional deposit. $250 per Pet

2 story 2 Bed/2.5 Bath 2100 sq. ft. Residence with a 2 car garage in a HOA.



Unit Includes: washer, dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, heating is forced gas/propane, and cooling is in floor/electric floorboards.



Cleaning Fee: $250