Yavapai County, AZ
35 E. Colonels Way
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

35 E. Colonels Way

35 E Colonels Way · (928) 227-0501
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

35 E Colonels Way, Yavapai County, AZ 86303

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
****Vacation Rental****
This is a vacation rental and prices are subject to change.

Day- $ call for pricing
Week- $ call for pricing
Monthly-$ call for pricing

Please call the office to check for availability.

BEAR CREEK REAL ESTATE & PROPERTY MANAGEMENT presents this beautiful cedar home nestled in the pines of Prescott. Gorgeous views from the floor to ceiling picture windows. Enjoy watching the wildlife pass through the back yard! Home features an elevator for easy access to the lower level. This home has an elevator from the garage to the first level. Sleeps 7

***PLEASE CALL BEAR CREEK REAL ESTATE & PROPERTY MANAGEMENT FOR AVAILABILITY***

Pets are negotiable with additional deposit. $250 per Pet
2 story 2 Bed/2.5 Bath 2100 sq. ft. Residence with a 2 car garage in a HOA.

Unit Includes: washer, dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, heating is forced gas/propane, and cooling is in floor/electric floorboards.

Cleaning Fee: $250

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 E. Colonels Way have any available units?
35 E. Colonels Way has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 35 E. Colonels Way have?
Some of 35 E. Colonels Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 E. Colonels Way currently offering any rent specials?
35 E. Colonels Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 E. Colonels Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 35 E. Colonels Way is pet friendly.
Does 35 E. Colonels Way offer parking?
Yes, 35 E. Colonels Way offers parking.
Does 35 E. Colonels Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 35 E. Colonels Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 E. Colonels Way have a pool?
No, 35 E. Colonels Way does not have a pool.
Does 35 E. Colonels Way have accessible units?
No, 35 E. Colonels Way does not have accessible units.
Does 35 E. Colonels Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 35 E. Colonels Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 35 E. Colonels Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 35 E. Colonels Way has units with air conditioning.
