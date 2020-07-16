All apartments in Yavapai County
Find more places like 1851 Destinations End.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Yavapai County, AZ
/
1851 Destinations End
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

1851 Destinations End

1851 W Destinations End · (928) 227-0501
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1851 W Destinations End, Yavapai County, AZ 86305

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1820 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
****Vacation Rental****
This is a vacation rental and prices are subject to change.

Day- $ call for pricing
Week- $ call for pricing
Monthly-$ call for pricing

Please call the office to check for availability.

BEAR CREEK REAL ESTATE & PROPERTY MANAGEMENT presents this peaceful & serene vacation rental in Prescott. Close to shopping & entertainment! Come & enjoy all the comforts of home!

Vacationrentals.com Listing Number: #53894

Prices subject to change.
2 Bed/2 Bath 1820 sq. ft. Vacation home with a connected garage.

Unit Includes: washer, dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, heating is a gas furnace, and cooling is central.

One Pet Allowed $250 Pet Fee
Winter Price: $1,850.00
Summer Price $2,100.00
Cleaning Fee $250

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1851 Destinations End have any available units?
1851 Destinations End has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1851 Destinations End have?
Some of 1851 Destinations End's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1851 Destinations End currently offering any rent specials?
1851 Destinations End is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1851 Destinations End pet-friendly?
Yes, 1851 Destinations End is pet friendly.
Does 1851 Destinations End offer parking?
Yes, 1851 Destinations End offers parking.
Does 1851 Destinations End have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1851 Destinations End offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1851 Destinations End have a pool?
No, 1851 Destinations End does not have a pool.
Does 1851 Destinations End have accessible units?
No, 1851 Destinations End does not have accessible units.
Does 1851 Destinations End have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1851 Destinations End has units with dishwashers.
Does 1851 Destinations End have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1851 Destinations End has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1851 Destinations End?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Piñon Lofts
10 Pinon Drive
Sedona, AZ 86336
Prescott Lakes Community
2105 Blooming Hills Dr
Prescott, AZ 86301
Hillside Creek
339 North Rush Street
Prescott, AZ 86301
Terraces
5700 E Market St
Prescott Valley, AZ 86314
Homestead Talking Glass
3131 North Main Street
Prescott Valley, AZ 86314
Cedar Ridge
337 Robinson Drive
Prescott, AZ 86303

Similar Pages

Pinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZFlagstaff, AZ
Prescott, AZQueen Creek, AZPrescott Valley, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZCottonwood, AZVillage of Oak Creek, AZSedona, AZKachina Village, AZCave Creek, AZAnthem, AZ
Carefree, AZBuckeye, AZPayson, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZLitchfield Park, AZTolleson, AZGold Canyon, AZSan Tan Valley, AZSun Lakes, AZFlorence, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeNorthern Arizona University
Rio Salado College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity