1851 Destinations End

Amenities
****Vacation Rental****
This is a vacation rental and prices are subject to change.
Day- $ call for pricing
Week- $ call for pricing
Monthly-$ call for pricing
Please call the office to check for availability.
BEAR CREEK REAL ESTATE & PROPERTY MANAGEMENT presents this peaceful & serene vacation rental in Prescott. Close to shopping & entertainment! Come & enjoy all the comforts of home!
Vacationrentals.com Listing Number: #53894
Prices subject to change.
2 Bed/2 Bath 1820 sq. ft. Vacation home with a connected garage.
Unit Includes: washer, dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, heating is a gas furnace, and cooling is central.
One Pet Allowed $250 Pet Fee
Winter Price: $1,850.00
Summer Price $2,100.00
Cleaning Fee $250