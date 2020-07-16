All apartments in Yavapai County
Find more places like 11522 Wingfoot Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Yavapai County, AZ
/
11522 Wingfoot Ct.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

11522 Wingfoot Ct.

11522 East Wingfoot Court · (928) 227-0501
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

11522 East Wingfoot Court, Yavapai County, AZ 86327
Prescott Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1198 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
media room
****Vacation Rental****
This is a vacation rental and prices are subject to change.

Day- $ call for pricing
Week- $ call for pricing
Monthly-$ call for pricing

Please call the office to check for availability.

Bear Creek Real Estate & Property Management proudly presents this beautiful vacation rental in the Prescott Country Club. Upscale furnishings accentuate this fabulous end unit condo right by the clubhouse & golf course. If you want comfort and & style this 2 bedroom/office, 2 bath 1 1/2 car garage is the home you. It is just 20 minutes from the historic Prescott Town Square & Whiskey Row with restaurants, concerts, museums, theaters and art shows for your entertainment. Prescott Valley has plenty to offer as well.
Beautifully decorated 2 Bed/2 Bath 1198 sq. ft. vacation Condo with a 1 1/2 car garage in a Prescott Country Club.

Unit Includes: washer, dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, electric stove, heating is gas, and cooling is AC. AAO

All amenities are available separately through the Prescott Golf & Country Club.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11522 Wingfoot Ct. have any available units?
11522 Wingfoot Ct. has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11522 Wingfoot Ct. have?
Some of 11522 Wingfoot Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11522 Wingfoot Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
11522 Wingfoot Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11522 Wingfoot Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 11522 Wingfoot Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 11522 Wingfoot Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 11522 Wingfoot Ct. offers parking.
Does 11522 Wingfoot Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11522 Wingfoot Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11522 Wingfoot Ct. have a pool?
No, 11522 Wingfoot Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 11522 Wingfoot Ct. have accessible units?
No, 11522 Wingfoot Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 11522 Wingfoot Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11522 Wingfoot Ct. has units with dishwashers.
Does 11522 Wingfoot Ct. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11522 Wingfoot Ct. has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 11522 Wingfoot Ct.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Prescott Lakes Community
2105 Blooming Hills Dr
Prescott, AZ 86301
Cedar Ridge
337 Robinson Drive
Prescott, AZ 86303
Piñon Lofts
10 Pinon Drive
Sedona, AZ 86336
Homestead Talking Glass
3131 North Main Street
Prescott Valley, AZ 86314
Terraces
5700 E Market St
Prescott Valley, AZ 86314
Hillside Creek
339 North Rush Street
Prescott, AZ 86301

Similar Pages

Pinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZFlagstaff, AZ
Prescott, AZQueen Creek, AZPrescott Valley, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZCottonwood, AZVillage of Oak Creek, AZSedona, AZKachina Village, AZCave Creek, AZAnthem, AZ
Carefree, AZBuckeye, AZPayson, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZLitchfield Park, AZTolleson, AZGold Canyon, AZSan Tan Valley, AZSun Lakes, AZFlorence, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeNorthern Arizona University
Rio Salado College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity