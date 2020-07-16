11522 Wingfoot Ct.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking garage internet access media room

****Vacation Rental****

This is a vacation rental and prices are subject to change.



Day- $ call for pricing

Week- $ call for pricing

Monthly-$ call for pricing



Please call the office to check for availability.



Bear Creek Real Estate & Property Management proudly presents this beautiful vacation rental in the Prescott Country Club. Upscale furnishings accentuate this fabulous end unit condo right by the clubhouse & golf course. If you want comfort and & style this 2 bedroom/office, 2 bath 1 1/2 car garage is the home you. It is just 20 minutes from the historic Prescott Town Square & Whiskey Row with restaurants, concerts, museums, theaters and art shows for your entertainment. Prescott Valley has plenty to offer as well.

Beautifully decorated 2 Bed/2 Bath 1198 sq. ft. vacation Condo with a 1 1/2 car garage in a Prescott Country Club.



Unit Includes: washer, dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, electric stove, heating is gas, and cooling is AC. AAO



All amenities are available separately through the Prescott Golf & Country Club.