11501 Wingfoot Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access tennis court

****Vacation Rental****

This is a vacation rental and prices are subject to change.



Day- $ call for pricing

Week- $ call for pricing

Monthly-$ call for pricing



Please call the office to check for availability.



BEAR CREEK REAL ESTATE & PROPERTY MANAGEMENT presents this charming two story condo with views of the Prescott Country Club golf course. Bring your clubs & enjoy a nice relaxing getaway!



***PLEASE CALL BEAR CREEK REAL ESTATE & PROPERTY MANAGEMENT FOR AVAILABILITY***

2 Story 2 Bed/2.5 Bath 1467 sq. ft. Townhouse in a HOA with a 2 car garage.



Unit Includes: washer, dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, heating is gas, and cooling is AC.



Pets not allowed (AAO Only).