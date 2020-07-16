All apartments in Yavapai County
Find more places like 11501 Wingfoot Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Yavapai County, AZ
/
11501 Wingfoot Court
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

11501 Wingfoot Court

11501 East Wingfoot Court · (928) 227-0501
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

11501 East Wingfoot Court, Yavapai County, AZ 86327
Prescott Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1467 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
****Vacation Rental****
This is a vacation rental and prices are subject to change.

Day- $ call for pricing
Week- $ call for pricing
Monthly-$ call for pricing

Please call the office to check for availability.

BEAR CREEK REAL ESTATE & PROPERTY MANAGEMENT presents this charming two story condo with views of the Prescott Country Club golf course. Bring your clubs & enjoy a nice relaxing getaway!

***PLEASE CALL BEAR CREEK REAL ESTATE & PROPERTY MANAGEMENT FOR AVAILABILITY***
2 Story 2 Bed/2.5 Bath 1467 sq. ft. Townhouse in a HOA with a 2 car garage.

Unit Includes: washer, dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, heating is gas, and cooling is AC.

Pets not allowed (AAO Only).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11501 Wingfoot Court have any available units?
11501 Wingfoot Court has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11501 Wingfoot Court have?
Some of 11501 Wingfoot Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11501 Wingfoot Court currently offering any rent specials?
11501 Wingfoot Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11501 Wingfoot Court pet-friendly?
No, 11501 Wingfoot Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yavapai County.
Does 11501 Wingfoot Court offer parking?
Yes, 11501 Wingfoot Court offers parking.
Does 11501 Wingfoot Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11501 Wingfoot Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11501 Wingfoot Court have a pool?
Yes, 11501 Wingfoot Court has a pool.
Does 11501 Wingfoot Court have accessible units?
No, 11501 Wingfoot Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11501 Wingfoot Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11501 Wingfoot Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 11501 Wingfoot Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11501 Wingfoot Court has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 11501 Wingfoot Court?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Prescott Lakes Community
2105 Blooming Hills Dr
Prescott, AZ 86301
Hillside Creek
339 North Rush Street
Prescott, AZ 86301
Terraces
5700 E Market St
Prescott Valley, AZ 86314
Piñon Lofts
10 Pinon Drive
Sedona, AZ 86336
Homestead Talking Glass
3131 North Main Street
Prescott Valley, AZ 86314
Cedar Ridge
337 Robinson Drive
Prescott, AZ 86303

Similar Pages

Pinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZFlagstaff, AZ
Prescott, AZQueen Creek, AZPrescott Valley, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZCottonwood, AZVillage of Oak Creek, AZSedona, AZKachina Village, AZCave Creek, AZAnthem, AZ
Carefree, AZBuckeye, AZPayson, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZLitchfield Park, AZTolleson, AZGold Canyon, AZSan Tan Valley, AZSun Lakes, AZFlorence, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeNorthern Arizona University
Rio Salado College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity