4300 W. Hogan Dr. - Furnished Rental Available 08/15/20 WOW! Fully Furnished In Verde Santa Fe on the golf course, Beautiful Views - All Utilities Included to include Cable & Internet HD Tv's in both bedrooms and Living Room (Smart TV in Living Room Only). Community clubhouse privileges and pool and hot tub. (Subject to CoVid 19 Regulations) Pool opened April-Nov. Hot tub available all year long. Many activities offered at community club house. (Super Bowl party, Sunday football, hockey gatherings.) Big gas grill available with kitchen access at no charge and no prior sign up needed. Lap pool. Fitness center and Billiard room. Sit out front and enjoy the view of Mingus Mountain and Jerome drinking your morning coffee.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2666030)