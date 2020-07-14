All apartments in Tucson
Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:31 PM

The Cadence

350 East Congress Street · (520) 462-2124
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Flash sale - rates as low as $579!* New low rate special ends 7/13! One bedrooms plus den are available, have your own furnished apartment!
Location

350 East Congress Street, Tucson, AZ 85701
Pie Allen

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 months AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2216 · Avail. now

$1,630

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1082 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2316 · Avail. now

$1,630

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1082 sqft

Unit 2319 · Avail. now

$2,195

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1172 sqft

Unit 2315 · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1181 sqft

See 1+ more

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2315 (4B) · Avail. now

$2,720

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1347 sqft

Unit 2215 · Avail. now

$2,720

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1347 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Cadence.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
cable included
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
sauna
accessible
elevator
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bike storage
business center
coffee bar
conference room
e-payments
game room
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
pool table
shuffle board
smoke-free community
Live downtown at The Cadence - Where each unit is priced by the bedroom. Luxury off-campus apartments for rent near University of Arizona in the heart of downtown Tucson, just one mile from the University of Arizona. Plus, we have a stop on the streetcar line - something you won't find anywhere else! With studio, 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 bedroom floor plan options, The Cadence has something for everyone with by the bed or entire unit pricing. Our urban loft-style apartments are fully furnished and feature open layouts, granite countertops, private bathrooms for all bedrooms, high speed internet and cable included in rent, washers and dryers, and huge walk-in closets. Our residents come home to over 15,000 square feet of awesome indoor and outdoor amenities! Relax in our resort-style pool and hot tub, outdoor kitchen and cabanas, extensive fitness center, clubhouse, gaming destination, urban courtyard with fountains and fire pits, and ground-floor restaurant plaza with outdoor seating.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable
Deposit: $100
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Parking Lot. Other. All parking is reserved through Park Tucson based on a fee and availability.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Cadence have any available units?
The Cadence has 7 units available starting at $1,630 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does The Cadence have?
Some of The Cadence's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Cadence currently offering any rent specials?
The Cadence is offering the following rent specials: Flash sale - rates as low as $579!* New low rate special ends 7/13! One bedrooms plus den are available, have your own furnished apartment!
Is The Cadence pet-friendly?
Yes, The Cadence is pet friendly.
Does The Cadence offer parking?
Yes, The Cadence offers parking.
Does The Cadence have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Cadence offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Cadence have a pool?
Yes, The Cadence has a pool.
Does The Cadence have accessible units?
Yes, The Cadence has accessible units.
Does The Cadence have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Cadence has units with dishwashers.
