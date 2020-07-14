Amenities

Unit Amenities cable included furnished granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access sauna accessible elevator cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage business center coffee bar conference room e-payments game room internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal package receiving pool table shuffle board smoke-free community

Live downtown at The Cadence - Where each unit is priced by the bedroom. Luxury off-campus apartments for rent near University of Arizona in the heart of downtown Tucson, just one mile from the University of Arizona. Plus, we have a stop on the streetcar line - something you won't find anywhere else! With studio, 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 bedroom floor plan options, The Cadence has something for everyone with by the bed or entire unit pricing. Our urban loft-style apartments are fully furnished and feature open layouts, granite countertops, private bathrooms for all bedrooms, high speed internet and cable included in rent, washers and dryers, and huge walk-in closets. Our residents come home to over 15,000 square feet of awesome indoor and outdoor amenities! Relax in our resort-style pool and hot tub, outdoor kitchen and cabanas, extensive fitness center, clubhouse, gaming destination, urban courtyard with fountains and fire pits, and ground-floor restaurant plaza with outdoor seating.