Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:00 AM

Enclave

5555 E 14th St · (520) 348-2479
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Enjoy $100 off first month's rent TODAY! Restrictions apply. Specials, pricing and availability subject to change daily. Contact the leasing office for details.
Location

5555 E 14th St, Tucson, AZ 85711
Wilshire Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 535 · Avail. now

$680

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 404 sqft

Unit 506 · Avail. Jul 17

$680

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 404 sqft

Unit 504 · Avail. Jul 24

$685

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 404 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 416 · Avail. now

$785

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 580 sqft

Unit 401 · Avail. now

$795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 580 sqft

Unit 117 · Avail. now

$805

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 580 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 604 · Avail. now

$920

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 818 sqft

Unit 207 · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 818 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Enclave.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
e-payments
hot tub
online portal
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
carport
cc payments
courtyard
guest parking
package receiving
If you’re looking for an apartment in Tuscon, AZ, be sure to explore The Enclave Apartment Homes. Our community offers lovely apartments that are tastefully designed and ready to be called home. Comfort and convenience is what it’s all about at the Enclave, and our location is second to none in the Tuscon area. Whether you’re heading to work, school or play, everything is nearby.

Select from our many floor plans including cozy studios as well as one and two-bedroom apartments. Enjoy preparing your daily meals in our modern kitchens, complete with appliances, cabinets, and counters so that food prep is a breeze. You’ll love the roomy, open feeling of the nine-foot vaulted ceilings. Be sure to bring all your important belongings; you’ll have plenty of room in our large, walk-in closets. Enjoy a morning cup of coffee or dinner al fresco on your private balcony, which is always available when you want a breath of fresh air. Your vehicle will be protected with a covered parking spot just

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.8x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per application, $25 for each addition
Deposit: Based on credit/background
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee non-refundable
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Yes

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Enclave have any available units?
Enclave has 8 units available starting at $680 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does Enclave have?
Some of Enclave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Enclave currently offering any rent specials?
Enclave is offering the following rent specials: Enjoy $100 off first month's rent TODAY! Restrictions apply. Specials, pricing and availability subject to change daily. Contact the leasing office for details.
Is Enclave pet-friendly?
Yes, Enclave is pet friendly.
Does Enclave offer parking?
Yes, Enclave offers parking.
Does Enclave have units with washers and dryers?
No, Enclave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Enclave have a pool?
Yes, Enclave has a pool.
Does Enclave have accessible units?
No, Enclave does not have accessible units.
Does Enclave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Enclave has units with dishwashers.

