Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool e-payments hot tub online portal cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill carport cc payments courtyard guest parking package receiving

If you’re looking for an apartment in Tuscon, AZ, be sure to explore The Enclave Apartment Homes. Our community offers lovely apartments that are tastefully designed and ready to be called home. Comfort and convenience is what it’s all about at the Enclave, and our location is second to none in the Tuscon area. Whether you’re heading to work, school or play, everything is nearby.



Select from our many floor plans including cozy studios as well as one and two-bedroom apartments. Enjoy preparing your daily meals in our modern kitchens, complete with appliances, cabinets, and counters so that food prep is a breeze. You’ll love the roomy, open feeling of the nine-foot vaulted ceilings. Be sure to bring all your important belongings; you’ll have plenty of room in our large, walk-in closets. Enjoy a morning cup of coffee or dinner al fresco on your private balcony, which is always available when you want a breath of fresh air. Your vehicle will be protected with a covered parking spot just