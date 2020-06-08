/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:46 PM
13 Furnished Apartments for rent in Saddlebrooke, AZ
1 of 36
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
63754 E Squash Blossom Lane
63754 East Squash Blossom Lane, Saddlebrooke, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
2141 sqft
FURNISHED VACATION RENTAL in Beautiful SaddleBrooke- Southern AZ's Premier Active Adult Community. Enjoy this turn-key home while you're builidng new, shopping to buy, or here to enjoy the Arizona sunshine- FLEXIBLE LEASE TERMS available.
1 of 50
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
38448 S Lake Crest Drive
38448 South Lake Crest Drive, Saddlebrooke, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
3123 sqft
TURN-KEY FURNISHED Beautiful DURANGO Model home backing to desert common area in the special Unit 25- keep climbing the hill to Lake Crest Drive,located in this very private unit.
1 of 41
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
38100 S Mountain Site Drive
38100 South Mountain Site Drive, Saddlebrooke, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1877 sqft
AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 2020- NOW!!! FURNISHED Vacation Rental in Gorgeous SaddleBrooke! Beautifully furnished Two-Bedroom Topaz model. Check the photos and call us now to book THIS winter.
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
38880 S Carefree Drive
38880 South Carefree Drive, Saddlebrooke, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1451 sqft
FURNISHED MONACO VILLA in SaddleBrooke's HOA #2, close to all the great Mountain View Clubhouse Amenities. Very CLEAN, Well-stocked and well-maintained, 2-bedroom/2-Bath Villa, Full Laundry, and Two-car garage.
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
64552 E Wind Ridge Circle
64552 East Wind Ridge Circle, Saddlebrooke, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
1578 sqft
BEAUTIFUL FURNISHED SADDLEBROOKE VILLA WITH GOLF COURSE VIEWS AND STEPS AWAY FROM THE CLUBHOUSE! READY FOR YOUR ENJOYMENT SHORT TERM OR LONG TERM.
Results within 5 miles of Saddlebrooke
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Rancho Vistoso
1 Unit Available
14049 N DESERT BUTTE Drive
14049 North Desert Butte Drive, Oro Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1298 sqft
This private and quiet Sun City furnished home is ready for your short or long term rental needs.
1 of 41
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
61092 E Flint Drive
61092 East Flint Drive, Pinal County, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1744 sqft
Almost new!! This popular Lago model Villa is in Tucson's newest active adult community of Saddlebrooke Ranch. Beautifully furnished, comfortable 2 BDRM, 2 Bath with den/office, a relaxing back patio with mountain views.
1 of 46
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
61231 E Flint Drive
61231 East Flint Drive, Pinal County, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1777 sqft
Almost new!! This popular Lago model Villa is in Tucson's newest active adult community of Saddlebrooke Ranch. Beautifully furnished, comfortable 2 BDRM, 2 Bath with den/office, a relaxing back patio with mountain views.
1 of 45
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
31593 S Misty Basin Road
31593 South Misty Basin Road, Pinal County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2051 sqft
Enjoy and experience life in Tucson's newest and most popular active adult community that offers top notch resort style amenities such as golf, pickleball, classes, clubs, fitness center and more. This Cortez model home is 3 bedroom, 3.
1 of 47
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
32475 S Addax Place
32475 South Addax Place, Pinal County, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1869 sqft
Live the life, make new friends and enjoy all the activities at Saddlebrooke Ranch while your new home is under construction or for a short term rental. This newly furnished home is the very popular Dolce model and is located on a quiet cul-d-sac.
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
1170 N Rancho Robles Road
1170 North Rancho Robles Road, Oracle, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come enjoy peaceful living among the oak trees at the historic El Rancho Robles guest ranch in Oracle, AZ.
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Rancho Vistoso
1 Unit Available
14425 N CROWN POINT Drive
14425 North Crown Point Drive, Oro Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1304 sqft
FURNISHED AND READY TO GO. THIS WILL MAKE A GREAT VACATION RENTAL SHORT TERM OR LONG TERM. SURROUNDED BY NATURAL DESERT AND BEAUTIFUL MOUNTAIN VIEWS. RESORT QUALITY COMMUNITY FACILITIES AVAILABLE.
Results within 10 miles of Saddlebrooke
1 of 38
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
El Conquistador Resort
1 Unit Available
960 Camino Corrida
960 Camino Corrida, Oro Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1648 sqft
This El Conquistador Resort Property located in the heart of Oro Valley comes completely remodeled and fully furnished featuring all new furniture with style and class from end to end.
Similar Pages
Saddlebrooke 2 BedroomsSaddlebrooke 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSaddlebrooke 3 BedroomsSaddlebrooke Apartments with Balcony
Saddlebrooke Apartments with GarageSaddlebrooke Apartments with ParkingSaddlebrooke Apartments with Pool