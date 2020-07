Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets bathtub carpet oven Property Amenities parking pool 24hr maintenance e-payments bbq/grill hot tub online portal cats allowed dogs allowed accessible on-site laundry pet friendly carport

Alegria Apartment Homes is the perfect place to settle down if you’re seeking an apartment in Tucson, AZ. Enjoy a clean and quiet home that’s supported by a friendly, professional staff. Best of all, you’ll be in a prime location to take advantage of many employment and educational opportunities as well as partake in the amenities of modern life with the city nearby.



Choose from one or two-bedroom open floor plans to suit your lifestyle. Whether you love spending hours in the kitchen or just want to reheat some leftovers from your favorite bistro, you’ll appreciate our modern kitchens with energy-efficient appliances and ample space and storage. When the mercury starts climbing, you’ll love our cooling ceiling fans and central air conditioning. Spacious walk-in closets are waiting for all your personal belongings, and private patios and balconies invite you to enjoy a breath of fresh air anytime you desire.



Step outside your home to a resort-like community with a lovely swimming p