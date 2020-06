Amenities

7800 S Danforth Ave Available 07/01/20 Remodeled 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath House In Rita Ranch! - BEAUTIFUL home ready for you! Spacious 3-bedroom house with large living areas is perfect for any family. Located within walking distance of Mesquite Elementary School, Desert Sky Middle School and Purple Heart Park. This home has ceramic tile throughout and carpet in the bedrooms. All new appliances in the open kitchen with beautiful, modern backsplash. The open kitchen overlooks the family room and dining area. The bedrooms are large with spacious closets and the master bedroom has a separate shower and garden tub. Laundry room area with washer and dryer included! Large back yard perfect for approved pets! Don't miss out on this wonderful home! Call and schedule a showing TODAY!



