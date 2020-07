Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Wonderful 4bed/2bath conveniently located on the East side! Spacious Kitchen with lots of counter and cabinet space and dining area! Master includes bathroom with walk-in shower. All other bedrooms are nice and roomy! Huge fenced backyard! A/c! Ceiling fans throughout for added comfort! Hurry before it's gone! Call/text 520-505-5664 or email leasing@rpmrincon.com