625 S. Prudence Rd

GORGEOUS Fully Furnished KING SIZED CONDO, WD, SKYLITES, MORE



X-Large (1149 sq ft) Comfortably FULLY FURNISHED 2 BDRM/2 Bath Condo.

Quiet Eastside complex convenient to shopping and restaurants.

Turn Key: EVERYTHING IS THERE -just bring your laptop and toothbrush!



Features:



* NEW AC/Heater System (installed March 2014)

* High Speed Internet WIFI

* 32 HDTV w/ Cox Digital TV-over 360 Channels

* Queen Size Beds

* New Memory Foam Mattresses

* Air Conditioning

* 3 Skylights

* Ceiling Fans Throughout

* Fully Equipped Kitchen

* Washer/Dryer

* Many Other Household Amenities

* Covered Parking plus additional parking space.

* Extra Large (37ft) Balcony with Spectacular Mt Views

* Condo is on 2nd floor in back-away from parking lot with

Balcony facing the Mountains

* Smoke Free

* Pets-conditional



Quiet, Classy East Side Neighborhood

Popular with Gem Show/Vacationers/Professionals/reliable People /Travel Nurses/Doctors



Rates: From $1250 per month (June & July)

$1500 April, May, August, September, October, November

March & December

$1650 January & February



Rates based on 1-4 people. For more -call.



Available October 1, 2019

Location: East Tucson