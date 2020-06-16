625 S. Prudence Rd

Amenities
GORGEOUS Fully Furnished KING SIZED CONDO, WD, SKYLITES, MORE
X-Large (1149 sq ft) Comfortably FULLY FURNISHED 2 BDRM/2 Bath Condo.
Quiet Eastside complex convenient to shopping and restaurants.
Turn Key: EVERYTHING IS THERE -just bring your laptop and toothbrush!
Features:
* NEW AC/Heater System (installed March 2014)
* High Speed Internet WIFI
* 32 HDTV w/ Cox Digital TV-over 360 Channels
* Queen Size Beds
* New Memory Foam Mattresses
* Air Conditioning
* 3 Skylights
* Ceiling Fans Throughout
* Fully Equipped Kitchen
* Washer/Dryer
* Many Other Household Amenities
* Covered Parking plus additional parking space.
* Extra Large (37ft) Balcony with Spectacular Mt Views
* Condo is on 2nd floor in back-away from parking lot with
Balcony facing the Mountains
* Smoke Free
* Pets-conditional
Quiet, Classy East Side Neighborhood
Popular with Gem Show/Vacationers/Professionals/reliable People /Travel Nurses/Doctors
Rates: From $1250 per month (June & July)
$1500 April, May, August, September, October, November
March & December
$1650 January & February
Rates based on 1-4 people. For more -call.
Available October 1, 2019
Location: East Tucson