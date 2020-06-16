All apartments in Tucson
Find more places like 625 S. Prudence Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tucson, AZ
/
625 S. Prudence Rd
Last updated April 2 2020 at 1:17 PM

625 S. Prudence Rd

625 South Prudence Road · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tucson
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

625 South Prudence Road, Tucson, AZ 85710

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
GORGEOUS Fully Furnished KING SIZED CONDO, WD, SKYLITES, MORE

X-Large (1149 sq ft) Comfortably FULLY FURNISHED 2 BDRM/2 Bath Condo.
Quiet Eastside complex convenient to shopping and restaurants.
Turn Key: EVERYTHING IS THERE -just bring your laptop and toothbrush!

Features:

* NEW AC/Heater System (installed March 2014)
* High Speed Internet WIFI
* 32 HDTV w/ Cox Digital TV-over 360 Channels
* Queen Size Beds
* New Memory Foam Mattresses
* Air Conditioning
* 3 Skylights
* Ceiling Fans Throughout
* Fully Equipped Kitchen
* Washer/Dryer
* Many Other Household Amenities
* Covered Parking plus additional parking space.
* Extra Large (37ft) Balcony with Spectacular Mt Views
* Condo is on 2nd floor in back-away from parking lot with
Balcony facing the Mountains
* Smoke Free
* Pets-conditional

Quiet, Classy East Side Neighborhood
Popular with Gem Show/Vacationers/Professionals/reliable People /Travel Nurses/Doctors

Rates: From $1250 per month (June & July)
$1500 April, May, August, September, October, November
March & December
$1650 January & February

Rates based on 1-4 people. For more -call.

Available October 1, 2019
Location: East Tucson

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 625 S. Prudence Rd have any available units?
625 S. Prudence Rd has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does 625 S. Prudence Rd have?
Some of 625 S. Prudence Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 625 S. Prudence Rd currently offering any rent specials?
625 S. Prudence Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 625 S. Prudence Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 625 S. Prudence Rd is pet friendly.
Does 625 S. Prudence Rd offer parking?
Yes, 625 S. Prudence Rd does offer parking.
Does 625 S. Prudence Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 625 S. Prudence Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 625 S. Prudence Rd have a pool?
No, 625 S. Prudence Rd does not have a pool.
Does 625 S. Prudence Rd have accessible units?
No, 625 S. Prudence Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 625 S. Prudence Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 625 S. Prudence Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 625 S. Prudence Rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Place at Broadway East - 55+
6199 E Broadway Blvd
Tucson, AZ 85711
Domain 3201
3201 W Ina Rd
Tucson, AZ 85741
255 North
255 N Granada Ave
Tucson, AZ 85701
Treehouse
3636 N Campbell Ave
Tucson, AZ 85719
Desert Shadows Apartments
7425 N Mona Lisa Rd
Tucson, AZ 85741
The Hedrick on Mountain
2848 North Mountain Avenue
Tucson, AZ 85719
Las Brisas
2525 N Los Altos Ave
Tucson, AZ 85705
Green Leaf At Broadway
8880 E Broadway Blvd
Tucson, AZ 85710

Similar Pages

Tucson 1 BedroomsTucson 2 Bedrooms
Tucson Dog Friendly ApartmentsTucson Pet Friendly Places
Tucson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Casas Adobes, AZCatalina Foothills, AZCasa Grande, AZOro Valley, AZ
Marana, AZSierra Vista, AZFlorence, AZGreen Valley, AZ
Vail, AZSahuarita, AZSaddlebrooke, AZCoolidge, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broadway Pantano EastCampus FarmSam Hughes
Palo VerdeDietzAmphi
Carriage ParkMenlo Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arizona
Pima Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity