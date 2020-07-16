All apartments in Tucson
Last updated June 26 2020 at 7:32 AM

610 E Elm St

610 East Elm Street · (520) 505-5664
Location

610 East Elm Street, Tucson, AZ 85705
Northwest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1446 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
You won't want to miss this amazing 2 Story home with attached furnished studio! Located minutes from the UofA, this gem is secluded and secure with private, gated parking area! Spacious downstairs living area could be 4th bedroom with bathroom. Upstairs has 3 super spacious bedrooms and hall bathroom. Kitchen includes Fridge, dishwasher, and microwave! Washer and Dryer Included! A/C! Attached studio is fully furnished and can be rented together or separate. Studio includes full kitchen and A/C. This one won't last long! Hurry before it's gone! Call/text 520-505-5664 or email leasing@rpmrincon.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 E Elm St have any available units?
610 E Elm St has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does 610 E Elm St have?
Some of 610 E Elm St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 610 E Elm St currently offering any rent specials?
610 E Elm St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 E Elm St pet-friendly?
Yes, 610 E Elm St is pet friendly.
Does 610 E Elm St offer parking?
Yes, 610 E Elm St offers parking.
Does 610 E Elm St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 610 E Elm St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 E Elm St have a pool?
No, 610 E Elm St does not have a pool.
Does 610 E Elm St have accessible units?
No, 610 E Elm St does not have accessible units.
Does 610 E Elm St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 610 E Elm St has units with dishwashers.
