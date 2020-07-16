610 E Elm St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

You won't want to miss this amazing 2 Story home with attached furnished studio! Located minutes from the UofA, this gem is secluded and secure with private, gated parking area! Spacious downstairs living area could be 4th bedroom with bathroom. Upstairs has 3 super spacious bedrooms and hall bathroom. Kitchen includes Fridge, dishwasher, and microwave! Washer and Dryer Included! A/C! Attached studio is fully furnished and can be rented together or separate. Studio includes full kitchen and A/C. This one won't last long! Hurry before it's gone! Call/text 520-505-5664 or email leasing@rpmrincon.com