Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly pool air conditioning

Gorgeous central townhome. Close to everything, yet serene. Private patio is walled for privacy. 2 large bedrooms and 2 baths. Central AC and gas heat. Well maintained. Cheerful and bright floorplan with lots of laminated wood floors and ceramic tile. Open and airy living areas give great sense of space. Luxurious master suite with private access to patio and yard. Pets on approval with deposit. This gem will not last, so CALL TODAY!