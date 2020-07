Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Great Central 2 Bedroom Townhouse with Loft - 2 Bedroom townhouse with living room & kitchen on first floor, 2 separate master suites upstairs, and loft with fireplace and wet bar. Light bright living room looks out to walled patio. 2 car garage with storage. Racquet Club close by. Next to community pool, with the River Walk and mountain views directly behind the home. Call now to see!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4777063)